Trump-backed board says Israeli withdrawal from Gaza only after ‘complete’ Hamas disarmament

US President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace said on Monday that an Israeli withdrawal in Gaza would only take place after Hamas’s “complete” disarmament, following a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“We note that the full withdrawal of the IDF beyond the Yellow Line will take place only once decommissioning (of weapons) is complete, as Hamas committed to the mediators,” the board wrote on X, referring to a demarcation line between the area under Hamas control and that held by the Israeli army. “Israel and the Board of Peace share a common understanding of the ultimate objectives,” it added

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