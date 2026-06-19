‘Culprits Will Not Be Spared’: CM Yogi Issues 15-Day Ultimatum on Ram Mandir Donation Theft; Slams Opposition’s ‘False Propaganda’

‘ Truth Will Clear in 15 Days’: CM Yogi Issues Ultimatum on Multi-Crore Ram Mandir Donation Scam During Ayodhya Project Launch|Image: ANI

Breaking his silence on the unfolding monetary scandal at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has actually provided an uncompromising 15-day warning to clarify relating to the prominent contribution theft case.

Speaking at a significant public occasion in the Rudauli assembly section, the Chief Minister verified that a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) is actively penetrating the matter. Adityanath sent out a blunt caution to prospective embezzlers, guaranteeing that “the culprit, whosoever they may be, will not be spared.” At the very same time, he released a rigorous require persistence, attracting the general public and political celebrations to stop speculative declarations and prevent “character assassination” till the examination is total.

The Temple Donation Controversy

The debate initially emerged following major claims leveled by Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Pawan Pandey, a previous MLA from Ayodhya, who declared that in between 7 crore and 7.5 crore in contributions had actually been deceived from the temple’s internal contribution management system. The political storm intensified on June 12 when Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut held both the main and UP state federal governments accountable for the supposed misappropriation of funds. SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav consequently required an objective examination, calling the state’s preliminary silence “suspicious” and advising the temple administration to make appropriate CCTV video public.

While Trust member Mahant Dinendra Das Maharaj highly refuted the claims on June 8– worrying that all deals are correctly taped and processed transparently– the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust officially asked for the state federal government to perform an independent query to preserve outright openness.

Performing quickly on the Trust’s demand, the Uttar Pradesh federal government formally made up the high-powered SIT on June 14. The elite panel includes senior administrative, authorities, and financing authorities:

Vijay Vishwas Pant (IAS) – Divisional Commissioner, Lucknow

Kiran S (IPS) – Inspector General of Police (Range)

Neel Ratan – Special Secretary, Finance

The committee has actually been directed to send its initial and last reports as quickly as possible.

“Truth Will Separate from Falsehood”: CM Yogi’s Mandate

Resolving the event, Chief Minister Adityanath ensured worldwide followers that the top-level probe would completely fix the conflict.

“My appeal to all Ram devotees is this: at the request of the trust, we have ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) inquiry. I can assure you that the SIT investigation will separate truth from falsehood,” Adityanath stated. “I request everyone and all parties involved to refrain from making baseless comments or statements that hurt the sentiments of Ram devotees. If anyone has any documentary evidence, they should kindly submit it to the SIT.”

The Chief Minister required outright restraint, keeping in mind that early public commentary can actively affect the examination. “Let the investigation proceed. After the investigation, if any side has something to say, the SIT process will provide the appropriate basis for that. But do not unnecessarily attempt character assassination, and do not try to defame Ayodhya Dham without cause.”

Conjuring up the historic tradition of the temple motion, Adityanath prompted enthusiasts to reveal persistence. “Lord Ram taught us the value of dignity and righteous conduct. We should uphold that dignity. We waited for 500 years; now wait another 15 days. Do not be misled by those who seek to defame Ayodhya and insult the Ram Janmabhoomi temple.”

Scathing Attack on Opposition Hypocrisy

The Chief Minister highly targeted the Congress and Samajwadi Party, calling out what he described the hypocrisy of their abrupt issue over temple funds.

“These people should stop lecturing others. They never wanted Ayodhya to gain recognition, nor did they want it to receive respect. Today, through misinformation campaigns, they are trying to insult Ayodhya Dham, the foremost among our sacred pilgrimage cities,” he stated.

“These are the same people who fired bullets at Ram devotees. Just as they once wielded batons against people for chanting the name of Ram, questioned the existence of Lord Ram, and created every possible obstacle by deploying lawyers in court to hinder the process. What can these people teach us?”

He highlighted the case of senior leader Manoj Pandey, who was presumably insulted and pressed out of the Samajwadi Party just for proposing that all state lawmakers need to go to Ayodhya for prayers. “Their devotion was never on Ram; they are people who worship Babur. Today, Manoj Pandey is respectfully serving as a senior minister in our state government.”

Political Sparring Escalates

The Chief Minister’s remarks right away activated sharp political responses. Reacting to the address, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav took a direct focus on Adityanath on social networks. In a post on X (previously Twitter), Yadav questioned the Chief Minister’s regular journeys to the temple town, mentioning, “An SIT should also be formed to investigate someone’s record-breaking ‘Ayodhya’ visits.”

Significant Infrastructure and Regional Announcements

Even as the contribution probe continues, the Chief Minister stressed that local advancement will not decrease. Adityanath committed 126 facilities propositions focused on linking surrounding rural assemblies like Rudauli to the financial boom of the main temple district.

The administration re-emphasized its dedication to transforming Ayodhya into a sustainable “Solar City” supported by enormous public properties, consisting of the Maharshi Valmiki International Airport, 4-lane, 5-lane, and 14-lane highways, and the restructuring of the 84-Kosi Parikrama path. Devoted well-being centers like the Nishad Raj Rain Basera (shelter homes) and Mata Sabri Food Halls were likewise highlighted as core parts of the pilgrim facilities.