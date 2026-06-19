Ram Mandir contribution row: CM asks public to assist SIT, guarantees action in 15 days

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday advised homeowners of Ayodhya to share any file or info they might have with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) penetrating the supposed Ram Mandir contribution cash fraud, and inquired to wait another 15 days for the query to be finished. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (ANI)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/06/19/400x225/Uttar-Pradesh-chief-minister-Yogi-Adityanath---ANI_1781858021214.jpg"alt ="Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (ANI)"title ="Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (ANI)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (ANI)

Resolving an event in Rudauli tehsil of Ayodhya after inaugurating a Government Ayurvedic PG College, Adityanath stated no one would be spared if condemned.

” If anybody has any hint or file associated to the matter, they ought to supply it to the SIT,”the chief minister stated.”You have actually awaited 500 years for Ram Mandir, now simply await 15 days for the SIT to finish its probe,” he included.

Ensuring rigorous action, Adityanath stated, “No implicated in the fraud will be spared.”

The primary minister likewise targeted the Samajwadi Party without calling it and stated, “Those who opened fire on Karsevaks are now preaching to us on Ram Mandir. They never ever concerned Ayodhya. Now, the very same individuals are maligning Ayodhya.”

The Uttar Pradesh federal government has actually made up a three-member SIT to penetrate the supposed embezzlement of contribution cash connected to the Ram Mandir. It consists of Lucknow divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, inspector general (Lucknow Range) Kiran S, and unique secretary (financing) Neel Ratan.

The SIT has actually been charged with carrying out a thorough questions into the matter and sending its report to the state federal government.

The group has actually been stationed in Ayodhya because June 15 and has actually established its workplace within the Ram Mandir complex as part of its examination into the money row.

Far, it has actually questioned a number of individuals, consisting of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust member Anil Mishra and Ram Mandir administrator Gopal Rao, as part of the probe.