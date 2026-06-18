The OnePlus Pad 3 that was launched in China at the end of 2024 is not the very same tablet as the OnePlus Pad 3 that was launched worldwide in mid-2025. More just recently, there was the OnePlus Pad 4, which now functions as the basis of the recently revealed Pro tablet for China.

The OnePlus Pad 3 Pro has a 13.2″ LCD with 3,392 x 2,400 px resolution (7:5 element ratio). It has a 144Hz revitalize rate and 540Hz touch tasting rate. It can increase to 1,000 nits and assures extremely precise color making plus assistance for Dolby Vision and HDR Vivid.

OnePlus Pad 3 Pro in: Dark Brown – Light Green

The display screen supports a stylus for note-taking– AI will take your scribblings and change them into tables and mind maps. An optional keyboard case is readily available too if you require to get in more text than you can with the stylus. When utilized for home entertainment, the tablet provides 8 on-board speakers for immersive audio.

The OnePlus Pad 3 Pro can be coupled with a stylus and keyboard

The Pro slate has a 13,380 mAh battery with assistance for 67W SuperVOOC charging. OnePlus states that you can enjoy 25 episodes on a single charge– most likely this implies half hour episodes. For contrast, the OnePlus Pad 3 for China had a 9,520 mAh battery and the worldwide one a 12,140 mAh battery. The Pad 4 has the very same 13,380 mAh capability, though with 80W charging.[ 19659008]

The OnePlus Pad 3 Pro has a 13.2″ LCD and a 13,380 mAh battery

The OnePlus Pad 3 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. It guarantees a 52 % greater rating on AnTuTu over the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro and the international OnePlus Pad 3, both of which utilized the initial 8 Elite chip. This is with a 20 % uplift in CPU efficiency and a 23 % faster GPU, integrated with lower power use to boot. The Chinese Pad 3 had a mid-range Dimensity 8350 rather, so this is an even larger efficiency dive.

The brand-new tablet is readily available in Dark Brown and Light Green. In China a minimum of, it ships with a battery charger and USB A-to-C cable television. It’s unclear whether the Pro will be readily available beyond China (however the Pad 2 Pro was offered worldwide, so perhaps).

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The OnePlus Pad 3 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

The OnePlus Pad 3 Pro can be found in 12/256GB, 12/512GB and 16/512GB setups. These expense CNY 4,400, CNY 4,900 and CNY 5,400, respectively. A currency conversion reveals that the base design opts for $650/ ₤ 495/ EUR570/ 61,500. You can discover it on the Oppo online shop in China.

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