Oppo begins teasing the worldwide Reno16 series in collaboration with BABYMONSTER

Today, Oppo has actually begun teasing the upcoming worldwide Reno16 phones through its main account on X. The business has actually partnered with K-pop lady group BABYMONSTER for the celebration.

The phones are showcased in the video you can see listed below.

Set the pattern with BABYMONSTER and the elegant #OPPOReno 16Series ☄ #OPPOReno 16SeriesxBABYMONSTER pic.twitter.com/JmQgderbei

— OPPO (@oppo) June 18, 2026

With the teaser image you can see below, Oppo has actually verified the existence of a 50MP “Ultra Wide Selfie Camera” As the AI Remix Collage function, and it’s likewise exposed that the phones will be running ColorOS 16, based on Android 16, upon launch.

< img width ="1200" height ="827" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/06/oppo-reno16-global-teasers/inline/-1200/gsmarena_001.jpg" alt ="Oppo starts teasing the global Reno16 series in partnership with BABYMONSTER">

The worldwide Reno16 gadgets will be various compared to the Reno16 and Reno16 Pro that debuted in China last month. A current accreditation in the EU has actually revealed the European designs’ battery capabilities, dust and water resistance, and software application upgrade pledge, while a seller listing from recently has actually supposedly clarified the prices.

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