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Home Business Oppo begins teasing the worldwide Reno16 series in collaboration with BABYMONSTER

Oppo begins teasing the worldwide Reno16 series in collaboration with BABYMONSTER

By
Leslie Atkins
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Today, Oppo has actually begun teasing the upcoming worldwide Reno16 phones through its main account on X. The business has actually partnered with K-pop lady group BABYMONSTER for the celebration.

The phones are showcased in the video you can see listed below.

Set the pattern with BABYMONSTER and the elegant #OPPOReno 16Series ☄ #OPPOReno 16SeriesxBABYMONSTER pic.twitter.com/JmQgderbei

— OPPO (@oppo) June 18, 2026

With the teaser image you can see below, Oppo has actually verified the existence of a 50MP “Ultra Wide Selfie Camera” As the AI Remix Collage function, and it’s likewise exposed that the phones will be running ColorOS 16, based on Android 16, upon launch.

< img width ="1200" height ="827" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/06/oppo-reno16-global-teasers/inline/-1200/gsmarena_001.jpg" alt ="Oppo starts teasing the global Reno16 series in partnership with BABYMONSTER">

The worldwide Reno16 gadgets will be various compared to the Reno16 and Reno16 Pro that debuted in China last month. A current accreditation in the EU has actually revealed the European designs’ battery capabilities, dust and water resistance, and software application upgrade pledge, while a seller listing from recently has actually supposedly clarified the prices.

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