The Honor X80 Pro Max is set up to debut in China on June 22 with an 11,000 mAh battery and a display screen ranked for 10,000 nits of peak brightness. Ahead of the launch, the handset has actually appeared on the China Telecom site, exposing more of its specs.

According to the China Telecom listing, the Honor X80 Pro Max will be powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 chipset and run Android 16-based MagicOS 10.0 out of package.

< img width ="1200" height ="808" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/06/honor-x80-pro-max-china-telecom/inline/-1200/gsmarena_001.jpg" alt ="Honor X80 Pro Max specs revealed via China Telecom listing">

The listing likewise exposes that the handset will include a 6.8-inch display screen, a requirements Honor had actually not formerly revealed when revealing the panel’s 10,000-nit peak brightness.

On the electronic camera front, the X80 Pro Max is noted with a single 50MP main rear video camera and an 8MP front-facing shooter. The listing even more recommends the phone will be readily available with approximately 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

According to the listing, the Honor X80 Pro Max procedures 8.08 mm thick and weighs 203g.

Source. Via