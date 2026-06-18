vivo validates X Fold6 battery capability and toughness rankings

vivo is continuing its teaser project for the X Fold6 ahead of its launch next week. The most recent teasers verify the collapsible’s battery capability, ingress defense scores, and connection functions.

In a post on Weibo, vivo’s item supervisor Han Boxiao exposed that the vivo X Fold6 will house a big 7,000 mAh battery. According to the executive, the battery utilizes an industry-first fifth-generation silicon anode innovation and third-generation semi-solid state battery tech.

vivo declares the X Fold6 can provide up to 9.8 hours of battery life under heavy use, which is allegedly a 30 % enhancement over its predecessor, the X Fold5.

The business has actually likewise verified that the flagship collapsible will bring IPX8 and IPX9 water-resistance scores, together with an updated hinge. vivo even more states the handset will include an improved interaction system with brand-new Wi-Fi and signal amplification antennas.

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The other day, vivo shared a teaser video showcasing the X Fold6 in 3 color alternatives. The business has actually now exposed their main names. The phone will be offered in Blue Hole, Salt Lake, and Polar Night tones. An unique Black Gold Edition with gold accents will likewise be offered.

The vivo X Fold6 will be revealed in China on June 26 and is verified to provide an 8.02-inch collapsible screen, a 200MP main rear video camera, and run OriginOS 6 Fold. It will be powered by a scandal sheet Dimensity 9500 chipset.

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