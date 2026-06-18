19659001 News/ 19659002 Republic Videos/ 19659003 Defence/ Why India Is Aggressively Making More Missiles 19659005 Released Jun 17, 2026 at 3:01 PM IST 19659007 Program Quick Read 19659009 Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed 19459025 India has actually opened Pralay rocket production to the economic sector for the very first time. The federal government has actually ended Bharat Dynamics Limited monopoly and inducted personal business as complete making partners under the brand-new Defence Acquisition Procedure. Adani Defence Bharat Forge and Solar Follow: < img alt = 19459009 src = 19459010 decoding = 19459011 loading = 19459012 fetchpriority = 19459013 width = height = >