From Water Cannons to Chief Minister’s Embrace: The Sadhu Who Stood Firm in 2024 Just Had a Full‑Circle Moment With Suvendu Adhikari |Image: Republic

From Water Cannons to Chief Minister’s Embrace: The Sadhu Who Stood Firm in 2024 Just Had a Full‑Circle Moment With Suvendu Adhikari

A new age of interest has actually struck social networks following reports of an encounter in between West Bengal political figure Suvendu Adhikari and Balaram Bose, the saffron-clad monk who went viral throughout the 2024 Nabanna Abhiyan demonstrations.

While video of the reported conference are distributing commonly on platforms like X (previously Twitter) and Instagram, a main independent confirmation of the video revealing the particular welcome stays pending.

The 2024 Visual That Sparked the Backstory

Throughout the extreme public agitations in August 2024 surrounding the RG Kar Medical College case, visuals of a bearded male in saffron bathrobes standing certainly in front of authorities water cannons ended up being an extensively shared picture of the demonstrations. Determining himself to media companies as Balaram Bose, he specified that his involvement was driven by issues for females’s security and a need for non-partisan justice.

At the time, the presentation dealt with heavy security cordons as thousands marched towards the state secretariat, Nabanna. The occasion set off an extremely polarised political dispute, with the then ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and opposition celebrations trading claims over the identities and political associations of those leading the frontlines.

Reports of the Recent Encounter

According to viral social networks reports, Adhikari just recently observed Bose within a thick crowd throughout a public event. Accounts online claim that Adhikari momentarily bypassed basic motion procedures to method and welcome the monk, consequently recommending his group to care for Bose’s instant wellness and health requirements.

“I am a Sanatani, an enthusiast of Lord Shiva. I did not desire any political celebration to deflect this motion. We just desire justice,”Balaram Bose, has actually stated in an earlier declaration to ANI concerning his inspirations.

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