Oppo revealed the Enco Air5 Pro TWS earphones in February, and later on followed up with the Enco Air fives. Now, the Chinese brand name has actually begun teasing the Enco Air5 in India ahead of its launch.

The teaser shared by Oppo validates that the Enco Air5 will include sound cancellation and offers us a glance of its style, which resembles that of the Enco Air5 Pro. The earbuds have an in-ear style, while the charging case has actually an LED indication on the front.

< img width ="1200" height ="653" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/06/oppo-enco-air5-teaser-india/inline/-1200/gsmarena_001.jpg" alt ="Oppo Enco Air5 TWS earphones teased ahead of launch">

While we wait for more information from Oppo about the Enco Air5 TWS earphones, you can head in this manner to understand more about the Enco Air5 Pro.

Via