The Chainsmokers Will Return to India For a Three-City Tour This December

The electronic music duo are likewise set to heading the Sunburn Festival in Mumbai and the Indian Sneaker Festival in Delhi

The American electronic music DJ and production duo, The Chainsmokers, making up Alex Pall and Drew Taggart, go back to India for a huge three-city trip throughout Mumbai on Dec. 18, 2026, Delhi on Dec. 19, 2026, and Bengaluru on Dec. 20, 2026.

The duo will likewise be headlining the 19th edition of the flagship Sunburn Festival in Mumbai, which just recently revealed its very first edition at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse under the style “Awaken The Core.” Their Delhi leg, on the other hand, will see them heading the Indian Sneaker Festival.

The artists behind generational chart busters “Closer”, “Something Just Like This,” and “Paris” make their method to India in partnership with Sunburn and BookMyShow Live, marking their 5th trip in the nation.

Tickets for the Mumbai and Bengaluru leg of the program are now reside on BookMyShow, with registrations for Delhi tickets likewise open.

From their 2014 launching on America’s Got Talent to headlining significant celebrations all over the world, The Chainsmokers have actually soundtracked the coming-of-age years of many millennials and Gen Z listeners. With a brochure of 118 million hits and a Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording for the tune “Don’t Let Me Down,” the duo has actually created an enduring mark on the EDM and DJ landscape, dealing with everybody, from Coldplay, Charli XCX, Halsey, ROZES, to BTS, and now Oaks (Winona Oak) on their newest EP entitled “Love Is Kind”.

Sunburn CEO, Karan Singh, stated in a declaration, “There are extremely couple of artists whose music quickly transfers individuals back to a particular stage of their lives, and The Chainsmokers are definitely among them. For Indian millennials and Gen Z, their tunes entered into core youth culture minutes over the last years. Our vision is to produce massive cultural minutes where music, fandom, production and neighborhood come together in such a way that shows the scale of what young India desires from live home entertainment today.”