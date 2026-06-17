Shiv Sena (UBT) concerns whip to MPs in the middle of speculation

Mumbai: As speculation magnifies over the future of Shiv Sena (UBT) and reports of a possible breakaway by some MPs, the celebration on Wednesday looked for to predict unity, with MP Anil Desai stating a whip had actually been provided for all MPs to go to the parliamentary celebration conference and leader Arvind Sawant preserving that no MP had actually formally communicated strategies to stop.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Anil Desai stated that all celebration MPs are anticipated to go to the parliamentary celebration conference, as a whip has actually been provided.

Check Out: Shiv Sena (UBT) disobedience buzz: BJP leader implicates Uddhav of driving his celebration to decrease

“We called a parliamentary meeting. A whip has been released, so it should mean every MP should be present,” Desai stated.

Reacting to a concern on reports of a letter looking for safeguards versus mergers, Desai stated such arrangements become part of the Constitution, and political celebrations look for security in such matters.

“See, this is in our Constitution as well, and every party wants some kind of security,” he stated.

On Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut presumably utilizing violent language versus thought rebel MPs, Desai stated the remarks ought to not be taken as being directed at any specific person.

Check Out: Shiv Sena (UBT) split row deepens as Sanjay Raut declares Maharashtra MPs used Rs 50 crore each to change sides

“Whatever is said, these are slang; it is not meant for anyone particularly. When an emotionally sensitive person, who has spent 50 years of his life in politics and public life, speaks, such things happen. He also clarified that he wasn’t addressing any particular person,” Desai stated.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant on Tuesday stated that current political advancements were not being performed in assessment with celebration chief Uddhav Thackeray or the celebration management which the celebration had actually found out about them through media reports

Resolving an interview, Sawant stated, “These recent developments and actions are not being done in consultation with Uddhav Thackeray or us. We are receiving this news through media reports. No one from our party has stated they are leaving.”

He asserted that Shiv Sena (UBT) operates on a cumulative structure and not on the basis of specific or group interests.

Sawant even more notified that the celebration has actually composed to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla concerning the defense of constitutional arrangements.

“We have sent a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, over safeguarding the Constitution. Any future actions must align with the provisions of the Constitution,” he stated.

Their remarks come in the middle of extreme political speculation in Maharashtra over the future of Shiv Sena (UBT), with reports recommending that an area of the celebration’s MPs might break away. No main statement concerning any split has actually been made by the celebration.

Maharashtra is presently seeing “Operation Tiger” buzz amidst speculation that 7 of the 9 UBT MPs were in touch with Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and aiming to sign up with the ruling celebration. Back in 2022, Shinde, in addition to a number of MLAs, broke away from Uddhav Thackeray, splitting the celebration into 2.

Even More, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday took a swipe at the declared efforts to engineer defections, declaring that the “Minimum Support Price” of an MP had actually been repaired at Rs 50 crore which Rs 15 crore was “merely an advance amount”

Reacting to an X post by Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra, Raut composed, “Apna Sapna Money Money! No, no Mahua ji, the Minimum Support Price is fixed at 50 crore per MP. (pcaas khoke) ₹15 crore is just the advance. Frankly, these people aren’t even worth ₹50,000. Their price has only gone up because of the Shiv Sena and TMC brand label.”

Previously on Tuesday, responding to the Raut X post, Moitra made an ironical remark over the supposed financial incentives provided to lawmakers and MPs.

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