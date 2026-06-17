Run-through New Odia books for Classes I to VIII consist of over 1,600 mistakes. These errors vary from spelling and accurate mistakes to geographical and cultural oversights. The School and Mass Education Department is correcting the mistakes. Modified material will be supplied to trainees. The department is enhancing its evaluation procedure for future publications.

In one book, Sir Isaac Newton was referred to as a “great pilot” rather of a researcher.

An overall of 1,678 spelling, accurate and contextual mistakes have actually been recognized in freshly presented Odia books for Classes I to VIII in federal government schools for the 2026-27 scholastic session, according to a Times of India report that pointed out the School and Mass Education Department.

The books were prepared by the Directorate of Teacher Education and the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) as part of the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 curriculum overhaul. The mistakes emerged after the books, whose circulation was postponed due to printing problems, just recently reached schools throughout the state.

Educators examining the books reported a vast array of errors, from spelling mistakes to accurate mistakes.

Oversights Found

In one circumstances, Sir Isaac Newton was referred to as a “great pilot” rather of a researcher. Another book specified that Newton boiled “water” rather of eggs, whereas the desired anecdote described him wrongly boiling his watch while immersed in an experiment.

A number of geographical and cultural errors were likewise discovered. A picture of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly was improperly determined as the Odisha Legislative Assembly, while a picture of the Hampi temple complex was utilized to represent the Konark Sun Temple. Humma salt pans were revealed as being found in “Berhampur district” rather of Ganjam district, and Niyamgiri was improperly recognized as a range of mountains in Jharkhand instead of Odisha.

Apart from various spelling errors including name and historic figures, mistakes were discovered in mathematics, science and location lessons. Sometimes, wheat was composed as paddy, glass as cup, temperature level as pressure, food web as food cycle, and equinox as equator.

According to the TOI report, errors were likewise discovered in Hindi, Sanskrit, English and Urdu books.

Based upon NCERT material, the department ready 55 brand-new Odia-medium books for Classes I to VIII as part of the execution of NEP-2020, a reform presented by the present federal government after it concerned power.

“We had formed a steering committee to oversee implementation of the new education policy and based on its recommendations, SCERT prepared the textbooks. The books were prepared within a short period, which may have resulted in some printing and editing errors. We have identified the mistakes and the process to rectify them is underway,” the minister stated.

Senior authorities stated all determined mistakes have actually been assembled and a corrigendum has actually been released to schools to reduce any effect on trainees throughout the existing scholastic session.

The department has actually started the correction procedure and stated modified material will be offered to make sure trainees are not impacted. Authorities associated the errors partially to the brief timeframe readily available for preparing the books and stated actions are being required to enhance the evaluation procedure for future publications.