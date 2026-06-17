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Man, son killed as speeding bus hits motorcycle

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Man, son killed as speeding bus hits motorcycle

Maihar: A 50-year-old man and his teenage son were killed and another youth critically injured after a speeding bus hit their motorcycle in Maihar district Monday night, police said.The accident occurred around 10 pm near Bheda Mod under Nadan-Dehat police station limits, when the three were returning to their village from Maihar town.Police identified the deceased as Rajkishore Kushwaha, 50, of Khujha village in Satna’s Uchehra area, and his son Akash Kushwaha, 19. Arvind Kushwaha, 19, was also on the bike. A bus headed towards Nagpur allegedly rammed into their motorcycle at a turn. Akash died on the spot.

Rajkishore and Arvind were rushed to Maihar Civil Hospital with help from locals and police.Rajkishore succumbed during treatment, while Arvind remains critical.The crash caused a traffic jam for some time as locals gathered at the spot. Police seized the bus, sent the bodies for post-mortem, and registered a case. Further investigation is underway.

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