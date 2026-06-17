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Business Shammy Thilakan signs up with Vikram in Chiyaan 63; Abhimanyu pens psychological note By Editor - 43

Upgraded on : < time datetime="2026-06-17T02:41:40.151Z" title="2026-06-17 02:41"> 17 Jun 2026, 2:41 am Just recently, we reported about Vikram starring in director Anand Shankar’s next task, which marks the 63rd movie in the star’s profession. Tentatively entitled Chiyaan 63the movie brings Vikram and Anand Shankar back together for the very first time after their partnership on 2016’s Iru MuganProduction is underway on the movie. In the most recent advancement, Shammy Thilakan has actually entered into the cast. His child Abhimanyu Shammy Thilakan, likewise a star, revealed the news on Tuesday night. Chiyaan 63 Stars Riya Shibu, Urvashi, MS Bhaskar, and Samyuktha Hegde. Requiring to Instagram, Abhimanyu exposed that the upcoming movie reunites Shammy Thilakan and Vikram for the very first time after 1995’s Streetdirected by Anil-Babu. Shammy and Vikram have actually likewise shared screen area in 1993’s Dhruvamdirected by Joshiy and starring Mammootty, Tiger Prabhakar, and Jayaram in the lead. The makers are yet to verify Shammy’s casting and his function in the movie. Abhimanyu stated that he was simply 6 years of ages when his daddy and Vikram acted together in Street

The star composed, “‘Do you remember me?’ Hearing these words from Vikram sir yesterday is a moment I will cherish forever. The last time we met, I was just a 6-month-old baby on the sets of the Malayalam movie Street, where he and my father shared the screen. They had first worked together in Dhruvam, and now more than 30 years later, they are reuniting for Chiyaan 63.”

Abhimanyu continued, “When he smiled and added, “Njan ninne pandu orupad eduthond nadanatha.” (I have carried you around a lot when you were little), all I could do was give a shy, overwhelming smile.” Explaining the 2 stars as “incredible,” Abhimanyu stated that their reunion after over “three decades feels like absolute magic” before including, “From Malayalam classics to a massive Tamil project, some bonds only get more beautiful with time.”

Produced by Sendhil Thiyagarajan and Arjun Thiyagarajan under the Sathya Jyothi Films banner, Chiyaan 63 is billed as a household action performer. On the technical front, it has music by Santhosh Narayanan and cinematography by RD Rajasekhar.

Vikram’s upcoming movies likewise consist of the long-delayed Dhruva Natchathiram and Chiyaan 64directed by C Prem Kumar.