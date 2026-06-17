Shammy Thilakan signs up with Vikram in Chiyaan 63; Abhimanyu pens psychological note

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< time datetime="2026-06-17T02:41:40.151Z" title="2026-06-17 02:41"> 17 Jun 2026, 2:41 am
Just recently, we reported about Vikram starring in director Anand Shankar’s next task, which marks the 63rd movie in the star’s profession. Tentatively entitled Chiyaan 63the movie brings Vikram and Anand Shankar back together for the very first time after their partnership on 2016’s Iru MuganProduction is underway on the movie. In the most recent advancement, Shammy Thilakan has actually entered into the cast. His child Abhimanyu Shammy Thilakan, likewise a star, revealed the news on Tuesday night. Chiyaan 63 Stars Riya Shibu, Urvashi, MS Bhaskar, and Samyuktha Hegde.
Requiring to Instagram, Abhimanyu exposed that the upcoming movie reunites Shammy Thilakan and Vikram for the very first time after 1995’s Streetdirected by Anil-Babu. Shammy and Vikram have actually likewise shared screen area in 1993’s Dhruvamdirected by Joshiy and starring Mammootty, Tiger Prabhakar, and Jayaram in the lead. The makers are yet to verify Shammy’s casting and his function in the movie.
Abhimanyu stated that he was simply 6 years of ages when his daddy and Vikram acted together in Street