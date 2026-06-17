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Business R Madhavan and Brett Lee bond over golf, applaud each other’s swing By Editor - 42

Upgraded on : 17 Jun 2026, 3:16 am Star R Madhavan had what appears like an enjoyable session with previous Australian quick bowler Brett Lee on a golf course in Dubai just recently. Sharing the images including them together, Lee stated, “Great to finally get a round in with Madhavan. One of the most respected actors going around, and turns out a genuinely top bloke off screen too. Good company, decent swing, looking forward to the next one mate.” In reaction, Madhavan composed, with a smiley emoticon, “The feeling is so very mutual Chief. Except your swing is a subject of great envy. Until next time.” Lee’s message for the star rapidly got the eye of his fans and fans on social networks, much of whom have actually valued their bond.

Aside from his abilities as a quick bowler for the Australian Men’s National Cricket Team, Brett Lee has a history of operating in the show business in India. He sang a track with Asha Bhosle, entitled’Haan Main Tumhara Hoon(You’re the One for Me). He likewise starred in a movie entitled UnIndian (2015 ), playing a character called Will Henderson together with Tannishtha Chatterjee, Supriya Pathak, and Akash Khurana. A romantic funny, the 2015 Australian movie is directed by Anupam Sharma.

On the other hand, Madhavan is a devoted sports lover. As an outcome, the 2 have actually crossed courses at several occasions for many years, particularly in the United Arab Emirates.

On the work front, Madhavan was most just recently seen in Aditya Dhar’s smash hit Dhurandhar: The Revengeco-starring Ranveer Singh. His approaching movies consist of a GD Naidu biopic, where he plays the titular function, and a Netflix series entitled TraditionApparently, he is likewise hypothesized to be starring in Alphaalong with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.