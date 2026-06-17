25.5 C
London
Wednesday, June 17, 2026
Subscribe
Home Books Christopher Nolan, Matt Damon and Tom Holland to check out India for...

Christopher Nolan, Matt Damon and Tom Holland to check out India for The Odyssey best

By
Editor
-
0
43

(L) Matt Damon in The Odyssey; (R) Christopher Nolan

Upgraded on

:

17 Jun 2026, 4:17 am

For the very first time in his popular profession, well-known filmmaker Christopher Nolan is set to bring among his movies to India for a main best occasion.

Universal Pictures International revealed on Wednesday that Mumbai has actually been selected as one of the essential locations for the worldwide marketing project of The OdysseyNolan’s upcoming mythological legendary. The city signs up with London, Paris and New York as part of the movie’s worldwide best circuit.

Nolan is anticipated to participate in the India occasion in addition to manufacturer Emma Thomas and stars Matt Damon and Tom Holland. The best is slated to happen at PVR Icon IMAX, Phoenix Palladium Mall, Mumbai. While the organisers are yet to expose the main date, the occasion is anticipated to take place ahead of the movie’s theatrical rollout in July.

The check out marks a substantial minute for Indian spectators, thinking about Nolan’s movies have actually traditionally taken pleasure in a strong theatrical following in the nation however have actually never ever gotten a main best here.

Based upon Homer’s renowned Greek poem, The Odyssey follows Odysseus, the ruler of Ithaca, as he carries out a hazardous trip back home in the consequences of the Trojan War. Matt Damon essays the lead function, while Tom Holland plays his child Telemachus. Anne Hathaway stars as Penelope. The ensemble cast likewise consists of Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Samantha Morton, Zendaya and Charlize Theron.

Composed and directed by Christopher Nolan and produced under Syncopy by Nolan and Emma Thomas, The Odyssey has actually likewise created attention for another turning point– it is being installed totally utilizing IMAX video cameras, ending up being the very first function movie to do so.

The Odyssey is set up for an around the world theatrical release on July 17.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

Popular

Sitemap

© 2022 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Get $10 by answering a Simple Survey. Click Here