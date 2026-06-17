Christopher Nolan, Matt Damon and Tom Holland to check out India for The Odyssey best

(L) Matt Damon in The Odyssey; (R) Christopher Nolan Upgraded on : 17 Jun 2026, 4:17 am For the very first time in his popular profession, well-known filmmaker Christopher Nolan is set to bring among his movies to India for a main best occasion. Universal Pictures International revealed on Wednesday that Mumbai has actually been selected as one of the essential locations for the worldwide marketing project of The OdysseyNolan’s upcoming mythological legendary. The city signs up with London, Paris and New York as part of the movie’s worldwide best circuit.

Nolan is anticipated to participate in the India occasion in addition to manufacturer Emma Thomas and stars Matt Damon and Tom Holland. The best is slated to happen at PVR Icon IMAX, Phoenix Palladium Mall, Mumbai. While the organisers are yet to expose the main date, the occasion is anticipated to take place ahead of the movie’s theatrical rollout in July.

The check out marks a substantial minute for Indian spectators, thinking about Nolan’s movies have actually traditionally taken pleasure in a strong theatrical following in the nation however have actually never ever gotten a main best here.