Sebi revamps ETF trading guidelines, presents vibrant cost bands from September

Markets regulator Sebi has actually presented a brand-new structure for exchange traded funds (ETFs), changing the existing repaired cost band system with vibrant rate bands for a lot of ETF classifications and altering the technique utilized to identify their base cost.

The brand-new guidelines will enter into impact from September 1, 2026, according to a circular released by the regulator on Monday.

At present, ETFs undergo a repaired 20% rate band based upon the net possession worth (NAV) from 2 trading days previously. SEBI stated the existing structure develops obstacles due to the fact that of the one-day lag in rate discovery and due to the fact that the repaired bands do not sufficiently show motions in the underlying properties.

Under the modified structure, equity ETFs and financial obligation ETFs, leaving out over night and liquid ETFs, will have a preliminary vibrant cost band of 10%, which can be broadened approximately 20% after a cooling-off duration. The rate band will be broadened by 5% increments if rates struck the upper limit throughout trading.

Product ETFs tracking gold and silver will have a preliminary rate band of 6%, which can be broadened in phases of 3% depending upon market conditions and worldwide product cost motions.

Sebi has actually likewise altered the method for identifying ETF base costs. Rather of utilizing the T-2 NAV, exchanges will utilize the previous day’s closing cost, computed as the volume-weighted typical cost throughout the last 30 minutes of trading. If there is no trade throughout that duration, the last traded rate will be utilized. In the lack of any trading, the current readily available NAV will work as the base rate.

The regulator stated stock market and shared funds must work towards utilizing the previous day’s closing NAV as the base rate from April 1, 2027.

In another crucial modification, Sebi has actually mandated a pre-open call auction session for gold and silver ETFs to enhance rate discovery, considered that the underlying products trade continually throughout global markets while domestic ETFs trade just throughout Indian market hours.

The regulator stated the modifications were based upon suggestions from stock market, the Secondary Market Advisory Committee and feedback got throughout public assessment.