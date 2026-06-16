< img src ="https://static.toiimg.com/thumb/msid-131747658,imgsize-52798,width-400,height-225,resizemode-72/chess-3jpeg.jpg" alt="IM Sammed Jaykumar Shete upsets GM Abhijeet Gupta; Iniyan Pa extends lead" title ="Sammed Jaykumar Shete in action at 360 ONE Masters Chess tournament" decoding="async" fetchpriority="high">

Sammed Jaykumar Shete in action at 360 ONE Masters Chess competition

Iniyan Pa continued his remarkable type, scoring his 5th win on the trot in the 5th round of the Masters’Section of the 360 ONE Global Chess Festival, being dipped into the World Trade Centre.

The Erode based Indian GM and National Champion has actually quickly been the choice of the gamers, showing fantastic psychological strength to match his kind on the board.IM Sammed Jaykumar Shete triggered the upset of the day, beating 3rd seed GM Abhijeet Gupta who has actually not remained in the very best of kind here. 2nd seed Sankalp Gupta too has actually been having a hard time and wound up losing versus IM Srihari.After beating Ayush Sharma, Iniyan leads by a complete point over the next positioned Akash Sharadchandra Dalvi and Soham Kamotra.

11 gamers are bunched listed below them with 3.5 points each. Iniyan is pitted versus Kamotra in the 6th round.Viresh Sharnarthi and Vedant Nagarkatte are collectively leading the Challengers area with 5 points apieces while Madhvendra Pratap Sharma has actually shot into sole lead with 5 points in the Junior Masters Category. Remarkably, the leading table battle had the Sharnarthi bros Viresh and Shlok pitted versus each other where the greater ranked Viresh thrived.

Teenager prodigy and the ever-smiling Oshini Gunawardhana Devindya of Sri Lanka stunned seventh seed GM Mihail Niketenko of Belarus. After losses in the very first 2 rounds, Oshini has actually roared back with success over 2 IMs and a GM.To name a few significant outcomes Aakash Sharadchandra Dalvi beat Akshay Borgaonkar while the 2nd board encounter in between IMs Nitish Belurkar and Soham Kamotra ended in a draw.Ayush selected the Nimzo Indian Opening versus Iniyan and was confronted with problems from the opening phases where Iniyan had an option to get a rook for his bishop.

After the positional benefit in the Opening, Iniyan played a cool video game, increasing his benefit at every chance and streamlining the position by exchanging pieces. Dealt with even more with the loss of a knight, Ayush resigned on the 53rd relocation.The Queen’s Gambit video game in between Dalvi and Borgaonkar was an unstable one where the gamers castled on opposite sides to produce assaulting possibilities for both in an employment opportunity.

White did delight in a positional edge throughout this video game however the choice by Borgaonkar to bring his King into the thick of the fight in the centre after the exchange of queens backfired. He wound up losing a rook for a bishop and after that the video game on the 37th turn.Nikitenko and Oshini combated the Spanish method where a number of unreliable relocations by Nikitenko put Oshini strongly in the chauffeur’s seat. Oshini’s queen, bishop and rook made inroads into opponent area even as Niketenko counted on his queen and 2 linked main pawns.

Oshini required the exchange of queens and won a rook for her bishop and the video game after 37 relocations.16-year-old Viresh Sharnarthi was pressed on the backfoot by Shlok in the middle-game phases of an Irregular Opening video game. Slowly nevertheless he lost method after the 25th turn, after the exchange of queen. Viresh then went on to win pawns at will to pocket the point after 54 relocations.Vedant Nagarkatte beat Abhishek TM in 41 relocations of a Sicilian Defence video game.Ankit began the English method with the White pieces versus Madhavendra. The gamers castled on opposite sides however the queen flank was currently blockaded with pawns. A wave of exchanges started by White on the 22nd turn led to a pawn loss for Ankit. Afterwards Madhavendra required the exchange of the other pieces to reach a queen and pawn ending to win after 51 relocations.ESSENTIAL RESULTSGM Iniyan, Pa (1) beat Ayush, Sharma (0 )Gupta, Abhijeet (0) lost to Sammed Jaykumar, Shete (1 )Nitish, Belurkar (1/2) draw Soham, Kamotra (1/2)Apoorv, Kamble (1/2) draw Slizhevsky, Alexander (1/2)Aakash Sharadchandra, Dalvi beat (1) Borgaonkar, Akshay (0 ).