Gaya airport observes Yatri Suvidha Day, showcases infra upgrades

Gaya: Gaya airport observed ‘Yatri Suvidha Divas’ on Monday, with authorities showcasing a series of facilities upgrades focused on improving guest facilities and accommodating increasing traffic.As part of the function, a program consisting of including stakeholder feedback sessions, complimentary health check-ups, a blood contribution camp and a plantation drive were arranged. School and university student were likewise offered an assisted trip of the airport to acquaint them with air travel operations.On the celebration, certificates of gratitude, keepsakes and presents existed to female workers from the Airports Authority of India (AAI), CISF, migration and the state fire services.Providing functional information, airport director Avinash Mani Bhushan Soreng stated almost 3.3 lakh travelers took a trip through the airport over the previous year, suggesting a consistent boost in step.To fulfill growing need, the airport has actually broadened its functional capability by establishing 2 brand-new apron bays, enabling approximately 5 airplane to be parked and managed concurrently.For enhanced guest benefit, particularly for elderly people and in a different way abled visitors, 2 aerobridges have actually been set up, while modernisation of the terminal structure is likewise under method.