Pakistan: PAF fitness instructor airplane crashes near Mardan, both pilots pass away throughout training sortie

Islamabad [Pakistan]: A fitness instructor airplane of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Monday crashed near Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mardan city throughout a regular training objective, eliminating both pilots on board, according to a report by the Dawn.

Pricing quote a declaration released by the Paksitan armed force’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Dawn reported that the airplane was on a regular training sortie when it crashed. The mishap declared the lives of Flight Lieutenant Muhammad Qasim Abdullah from the PAF and Lieutenant Taha Abbasi from the Pakistan Navy.

The ISPR stated both officers passed away in the line of responsibility. It included, “A board of inquiry has been constituted by Air Headquarters to ascertain the cause of the accident.”

According to the report, Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir, other services chiefs and “all ranks of the Pakistan Armed Forces express deep grief over the tragic loss of precious lives and extend heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families”

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, likewise revealed sorrow over the crash and commemorated the departed pilots.

In a post on X, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar revealed sorrow over the “tragic crash” and commemorated the departed pilots.

He stated, “Deeply grieved by the tragic crash of a Pakistan Air Force trainer aircraft near Mardan during a routine training sortie. We pay tribute to Flight Lieutenant Muhammad Qasim Abdullah (PAF) and Lieutenant Taha Abbasi (Pakistan Navy), who embraced Shahadat in the line of duty.”

Previously on June 10, a Mi-17 helicopter of Pakistan Army Aviation crashed near Muzaffarabad throughout liftoff “due to a technical fault”All workers on board have actually passed away. There were no survivors, Pakistan’s Dawn reported, pointing out Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“All personnel on board embraced martyrdom. There were no survivors,” the ISPR stated in a declaration, as pointed out by Dawn.

The declaration stated that the healing groups hurried to the website. “A board of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the exact technical cause of the accident,” the armed force’s media affairs wing mentioned, according to Dawn.

Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir and all ranks of the army “express deep grief over the tragic loss of precious lives and extend heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families”the ISPR stated in its declaration.

The reason for the crash was uncertain, and a board of query was bought to establish the problem that resulted in the event, according to Geo News.

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