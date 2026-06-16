‘They are now flaunting’: Japan fans criticised for tidying up arena at FIFA World Cup 2026, they have actually been doing it for years

X|@WorldCupMedia_|A viral World Cup clean-up has individuals asking the exact same concern about Japan fans

The FIFA World Cup is an occasion where practically whatever goes viral in simply minutes, and the custom continues to get attention for all the best factors and in some cases for unanticipated factors too! Yes, something comparable took place following Japan’s thrilling 2-2 draw versus the Netherlands at the FIFA World Cup 2026; social networks wasn’t simply buzzing about the objectives, drama or late equaliser.

Rather, lots of fans discovered themselves speaking about what occurred after the last whistle. Simply after the match, as countless viewers headed for the exits, Japanese advocates remained behind to gather the litter spread throughout the stands.

There were bottles, food wrappers, cups and other rubbish products that were thoroughly collected before the Japanese fans left the Dallas Stadium, continuing a custom that has actually ended up being carefully connected with the Samurai Blue fanbase.

Why are Japan fans being called ‘show-offs’ online?

Well, as quickly as the videos and images appeared on social networks, they rapidly went viral. While lots of applauded the gesture as an example of civic obligation, others were less pleased.

Some users implicated the advocates of “showing off” for the electronic cameras. One X (previously called Twitter) user composed, “They are now showing off,” while another questioned why fans do not just prevent producing rubbish in the very first location.

One included, “Why should they mess it up in the first place? “Why not simply hold a garbage bag with them?”

While one backed them, saying, “Nah, Japanese are not lazy and regard the environment.”

“There is a stating in Japan: ‘Better to do incorrect compassion than to do absolutely nothing great’,” another said, and more such comments continued.

The debate quickly divided opinion online. While critics argued that the clean-up receives excessive attention in every tournament, supporters of the tradition pointed out that Japanese fans have been doing the same thing for decades, even long before social media made such moments go viral.

But this is perhaps not the first time when Japan fans have won hearts for such gestures. For years, Japanese football fans have become known for staying behind after matches to tidy up stadium sections, regardless of whether their team wins, loses or isn’t even playing.

Hence, what began as a little-known custom has since become one of the tournament’s most recognisable traditions.

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Times when Japan fans won hearts in the history of the FIFA World Cup

1998 World Cup, France: The beginning of a tradition

According to ESPN, Japanese supporters first caught international attention during their nation’s Worlds Cup debut. Armed with large rubbish bags, they quietly cleaned up their sections before leaving the stadium, surprising many fellow spectators.

Image credit : X | @WorldCupMedia_ | Japan fans stayed back after the match to clean the stadium

2014 World Cup in Brazil went viral before such events

Despite Japan’s disappointing group-stage exit, supporters of the nation once again stayed back to collect the litter. The pictures from the Brazilian stadiums spread widely online, introducing the tradition to a much larger global audience.

2018 World Cup, Russia: Cleaning up despite heartbreak

Not only during the Brazil match, one of the most memorable moments came after Japan’s dramatic 3-2 defeat to Belgium in the Round of 16. Even after a heartbreaking loss, fans remained in the stands collecting the rubbish.

The gesture was mirrored by the national team, which left its dressing room spotless and famously placed a handwritten “Thank You” note for tournament staff.

Image credit: X|@WorldCupMedia_|A viral World Cup clean-up has individuals asking the exact same concern about Japan fans

2022 World Cup, Qatar: Winning appreciation even when Japan wasn’t playing

Japanese fans drew administration after cleaning up Al Bayt Stadium following the opening match in between Qatar and Ecuador, a video game that did not even include Japan.

2026 World Cup, North America: The custom continues

Now, the current chapter followed Japan’s amusing 2-2 draw versus the Netherlands in Dallas. Numerous advocates using nationwide group jerseys stayed in the stands after the last whistle, collecting cups, wrappers and other litter before heading home.

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