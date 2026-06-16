Samsung Galaxy S26 series gets 3rd One UI 9 beta upgrade

Samsung launched 2 Android 17-based One UI 9 beta updates for the Galaxy S26 series last month, and now, the Korean brand name has actually launched the 3rd One UI 9 beta for the S26 lineup.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G

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The 3rd One UI 9 beta for the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra needs a download of around 1.7 GB and is presenting in choose nations, consisting of India, South Korea, Poland, and the UK.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

The upgrade presenting in South Korea has firmware variation S948NKSU3ZZF7, while the upgrade for non-Korean markets has firmware variation S94xBXXU3ZZF7.

Samsung Galaxy S26 5G

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Here’s the changelog of the One UI 9 Beta 3 upgrade for the Galaxy S26 series:

Better mistakes connected to the personal privacy screen when setting regimens or toggling the Quick Panel ON/OFF.

Repaired a concern where part of the video camera sneak peek screen was cropped under particular conditions.

Repaired a concern where widget details, such as weather condition and battery on the lock screen, was not upgrading properly.

Enhanced focus precision when utilizing 30x electronic camera zoom.

Repaired a concern where the home screen would not swipe left or right when utilizing the pen.

Repaired a concern in the My Files app where the file list might not be scrolled to the end.

Repaired a problem where the background screen would periodically turn white when getting a call.

Repaired a concern where the gadget would reboot as soon as throughout video streaming.

Repaired a problem where the background would appear black when taking down the status bar.

If you are registered in the One UI 9 beta program and have not gotten the 3rd One UI 9 beta on your Galaxy S26 series mobile phone yet, you can look for the upgrade by hand by heading to your phone’s Settings > Software application upgrade menu.

Samsung Galaxy S26+ 5G

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