Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 launches with 9 JBL speakers and a 12.1″ LCD with Dolby Vision

The Lenovo Tab Plus was revealed in mid-2024 and it had just 8 JBL speakers– that might not have actually sufficed for some, so here comes the 2nd generation design with 9 JBL speakers.

The Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 supports Dolby Atmos– the Dolby Audio processing can be set to Dynamic, Movie and Music modes. Surprisingly, it has a Bluetooth speaker mode if you wish to play music from your phone with more zest than the phone’s speakers can supply.

The Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 has 9 JBL speakers

The Gen 2 design has a bigger 12.1″LCD(up from 11.5 “) with Dolby Vision and HDR10 assistance. It has 2,560 x 1,600 px resolution and can rise to 800 nits in High Brightness Mode (HBM). The integrated kickstand assists to put the display screen at a comfy angle for enjoying films. It can likewise turn 360 °, enabling you to prop up the tablet in picture orientation– this is much better for video calls.

There is a 10,200 mAh battery inside that can last approximately 15 hours of streaming YouTube. It supports 45W charging, however there is no battery charger consisted of in package.

The Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 is powered by the Dimensity 7400 with 6/8/12GB of RAM and 128/256GB of storage. A microSD slot with assistance for cards as much as 2TB is readily available if you choose to keep your media in your area. The tablet launches with Android 16 and will get 2 OS updates (as much as Android 18) and an overall of 4 years of security spots (till 2030).

The USB-C port on board just supports USB 2.0 speeds. Wireless connection is managed by Wi-Fi 6 (ax) and Bluetooth 5.4.

As optional devices, you can get the Tab Pen Plus stylus and/or the Lenovo Wireless Keyboard. The chunky speaker variety on the back methods that this isn’t the most portable 12.1″ tablet ever– it weighs 775g and determines 6.8 mm in the thin parts and 22.7 mm at the speaker bump. You may wish to get the Lenovo Sleeve Suite if you prepare to bring this tablet around.

< img alt ="The Lenovo Sleeve Suite for the Tab Plus Gen 2" width ="326" height ="183" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/06/lenovo-tab-plus-gen-2-annolunced/popup/-326/gsmarena_004.jpg"> < img alt ="The Lenovo Sleeve Suite for the Tab Plus Gen 2"width ="326"height ="183"src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/06/lenovo-tab-plus-gen-2-annolunced/popup/-326/gsmarena_005.jpg">



The Lenovo Sleeve Suite for the Tab Plus Gen 2

The Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 will be readily available in choose markets quickly at $ 400/ ₤ 370. Google searches expose pages in the UK, Australia and Singapore, however these presently reroute away to a generic Lenovo tablets page. By the method, the tablet currently won an iF Design Award.

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