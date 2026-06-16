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More information about the OnePlus 16’s screen leakage

By
Leslie Atkins
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According to a brand-new report from Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the OnePlus 16’s screen will have a 185Hz revitalize rate. The business was formerly reported to be checking increasing to 240Hz, however it presumably cancelled those strategies as such a high refresh rate “could affect the display” and “may not be feasible for widespread adoption” (both expressions maker equated from Chinese, so there may be some precision problems).

The display screen panel itself has actually currently been bought from China’s BOE, and it will be a 6.78-inch size with “1.5K” resolution. Compared to the OnePlus 15’s screen, it has greater brightness, a broader color range, and lower power intake. It will likewise feature the narrowest balanced bezels ever seen on a OnePlus gadget, each determining less than 1mm.

OnePlus 15

The OnePlus 16 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro SoC, Qualcomm’s upcoming leading pet for the latter part of the year. The phone is stated to have a 9,000 mAh battery too. OnePlus is now reported to be releasing the 16 in September.

OnePlus 15 5G

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