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Home Business European Oppo Reno16, Reno16 Pro, and Reno16 F battery capabilities validated

European Oppo Reno16, Reno16 Pro, and Reno16 F battery capabilities validated

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Leslie Atkins
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Oppo released the Reno16 and Reno16 Pro in China last month, and now the gadgets are on their method to Europe with various specifications. A couple of days ago a leakage supposedly offered us prices for the EU, and today the EPREL labels have actually appeared, in addition to the one for the Reno16 F.

According to the details in the EPREL database, the European Reno16 and Reno16 Pro both have a 6,000 mAh battery, while the lower-end Reno16 F has a 6,500 mAh cell.

< img alt ="Oppo Reno16, Reno16 Pro, and Reno16 F EPREL labels" width ="206" height ="259" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/06/oppo-reno16-reno16-pro-reno16-f-eprel/popup/-x259/gsmarena_001.jpg"> < img alt ="Oppo Reno16, Reno16 Pro, and Reno16 F EPREL labels"width ="208"height ="259"src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/06/oppo-reno16-reno16-pro-reno16-f-eprel/popup/-x259/gsmarena_002.jpg"> < img alt ="Oppo Reno16, Reno16 Pro, and Reno16 F EPREL labels"width ="207"height ="259"src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/06/oppo-reno16-reno16-pro-reno16-f-eprel/popup/-x259/gsmarena_003.jpg">

Oppo Reno16, Reno16 Pro, and Reno16 F EPREL labels

Remarkably, the Reno16 and Reno16 Pro’s batteries are just ranked for 1,200 charge cycles before they reach 80 % of their preliminary capability, while the Reno16 F’s will increase to 1,800 cycles. All 3 gadgets got an A for repairability, and all 3 will be IP68 ranked for dust and water resistance. Oppo will guarantee 5 years of security updates for them, and they will release with ColorOS 16 based upon Android 16.

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