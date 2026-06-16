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Home Business Huawei’s vertical tri-fold emerges in patent

Huawei’s vertical tri-fold emerges in patent

By
Leslie Atkins
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0
56

Huawei was the very first brand name to introduce a tri-fold smart device with its Mate XT Ultimate back in 2024, and it appears it is wanting to broaden the tri-fold style to the flip-foldable sector. A brand-new patent shared by xleaks7 x PostFast showcases a vertical tri-fold style, which is something we’ve yet to see from any brand name in the market.

“1200” While this is simply a mockup of what may ultimately make its method to Huawei’s Pura lineup, the principle is rather excellent. Much like the Mate XT Ultimate, the vertical tri-fold functions 2 hinges that assist it withdraw to a nicely compact kind aspect.”960″

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