Dorper sheep, a meat type initially established in South Africa, are

understood for their fast development and high carcass yield.

The Jammu and Kashmir federal government’s enthusiastic effort to enhance regional mutton production through the import of high-yield sheep types from Australia has actually gone into an essential stage, with the imported flock developed in federal government farms throughout the Union Territory.

900 unique sheep– 450 Dorper and 450 Texel– were imported under the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) to reinforce the animals sector and lower the area’s reliance on mutton imports from outdoors Jammu and Kashmir.

The Dorper type has actually been stationed in the Jammu department, while the Texel type has actually been housed in Kashmir.

Both types are worldwide identified for their remarkable meat yield, fast development and greater performance compared to standard sheep ranges.

Dorper sheep, a meat type initially established in South Africa, are understood for their fast development and high carcass yield. Lambs can reach 35-40 kg within 4 months, while fully grown animals typically surpass 90 kg.

Texel sheep, stemming from the Netherlands, are valued for their lean meat and muscular construct. Texel lambs can achieve weights of 35-40 kg within 4 to 5 months, while adult ewes normally weigh 65-75 kg and rams 90-110 kg, making them amongst the most efficient meat types internationally.

Production increase

“The goal is to enhance the hereditary capacity of regional sheep and boost mutton production within Jammu and Kashmir,” stated Javid Ahmad Dar, J & & K’s Agriculture Production minister.

He included that the program is anticipated to benefit regional farmers through clinical breeding and the progressive circulation of enhanced hereditary stock.

The sheep were imported under a significant animals advancement element of HADP, which looks for to modernise the sheep husbandry sector, improve farmer earnings and enhance the rural economy.

The imported types will be utilized for cross-breeding with regional sheep populations to establish offspring with much better development rates, greater meat yield and enhanced flexibility.

“The effort forms part of the federal government’s wider method to accomplish self-reliance in mutton production”, Dar stated.

Narrowing the space

Jammu and Kashmir presently deals with a substantial space in between regional production and intake, with a considerable part of yearly mutton need being fulfilled through imports from other states.

The area produces around 30,000 to 37,000 tonnes of mutton every year, compared to annual usage of 55,000 to 60,000 tonnes.

Authorities think the intro of Dorper and Texel genes will assist narrow this space over the coming years.

Released on June 16, 2026