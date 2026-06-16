26.2 C
London
Tuesday, June 16, 2026
Subscribe
Home Business Gold bond turns Rs 1L investment into Rs 3.19L

Gold bond turns Rs 1L investment into Rs 3.19L

By
Editor
-
0
88

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the premature redemption price for Sovereign SGB 2020-21 Series-III issue date June 16, 2019. According to a statement from the Central Bank, investors will have the option to redeem this SGB tranche prematurely from June 16, 2026.

The premature redemption of the SGB series will be permitted after the fifth year from the date of the issue of such gold bonds on the date on which interest is payable, as per the RBI statement.

How is SGB redemption price calculated?

The redemption value of an SGB is calculated based on the simple average closing price of the gold of 999 purity published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) for the preceding three working days, as per an RBI rule.

What is the premature redemption price for SGB 2020-21 Series-III?

The premature redemption price of SGB 2020-21 Series-III on June 16, 2026, has been fixed at Rs 14,774 per unit of SGB, based on the simple average of the closing price of gold for the last three business days, i.e., June 11, June 12, and June 15, 2026.

The SGB 2020-21 Series-III was issued at Rs 4,627 per gram for online bonds. It will yield an absolute simple return of 219% on the date of premature redemption.

For investors who bought SGBs of the same series offline, the issue price was Rs 4,677 per gram of gold. A Rs 50 discount was available on the online purchase of the SGB.

Absolute return (gain) = Final value – initial investment
= Rs 14,774 – Rs 4,627
=Rs 10,147
Percentage return = (Absolute gain ÷ initial investment) × 100
= (Rs 10,147 ÷ Rs 4,627) × 100
= 219.30%

An absolute return of 219.30% means that if an investor had invested Rs 1 lakh at the time the Sovereign Gold Bond series was issued, the investment would now be worth approximately Rs 3.19 lakh.

Initial investment: Rs 1,00,000
Absolute gain: Rs 2,19,300
Current value: Rs 3,19,300

What is a Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) series? Who is the issuer?

SGBs are government securities denominated in grams of gold. They are substitutes for holding physical gold. Investors have to pay the issue price in cash and the bond will be redeemed in cash on maturity. The bond is issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on behalf of the Government of India.

What is the rate of interest SGBs provide to their investors and how is this interest paid?

Bonds bear interest at the rate of 2.50% (fixed rate) per annum on the amount of the initial investment. Interest is credited semi-annually to the bank account of the investor and the last interest is payable on maturity along with the principal.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

Psychology says people who press the elevator repeatedly are not necessarily impatient: It is about craving control during tiny moments of uncertainty

Business 0
Almost everyone has seen it happen. Someone presses the...

India, Sri Lanka collaborate to strengthen trade interactions through local currency settlement initiatives

Business 0
SynopsisIndia and Sri Lanka are exploring ways to settle...

States’ expenditure rises 131% in 10 yrs on welfare, development: CAG Report

Business 0
SynopsisStates' spending surged 131 percent from 2015-16 to 2024-25....

Popular

Psychology says people who press the elevator repeatedly are not necessarily impatient: It is about craving control during tiny moments of uncertainty

Business 0
Almost everyone has seen it happen. Someone presses the...

India, Sri Lanka collaborate to strengthen trade interactions through local currency settlement initiatives

Business 0
SynopsisIndia and Sri Lanka are exploring ways to settle...

States’ expenditure rises 131% in 10 yrs on welfare, development: CAG Report

Business 0
SynopsisStates' spending surged 131 percent from 2015-16 to 2024-25....

Sitemap

© 2022 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Get $10 by answering a Simple Survey. Click Here