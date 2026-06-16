64-year-old business guru becomes intern

At 64, Otis D’Souza chose to become an intern, not out of financial need, but a desire for purpose and continued learning. He embraced the role without ego, listening and learning from younger colleagues, demonstrating that the pursuit of knowledge and engagement has no age limit.

For most people, retirement is supposed to be the finish line. You work for decades, build a career, earn your rest and finally slow down.

But for 64-year-old Otis D’Souza, slowing down was never really the plan.

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His story feels a bit like the 2015 film The Intern, where Robert De Niro plays Ben Whittaker, a retired widower who discovers that retirement isn’t quite as enjoyable as he imagined. Looking for purpose, he joins an online fashion company as a senior intern and ends up working under a much younger boss played by Anne Hathaway.

The similarities are hard to miss.

Only this time, there was no Hollywood script, no carefully written dialogue and no dramatic life lesson waiting at the end. Just a man who decided he wasn’t done learning.

Why Did Otis D’Souza Become an Intern at 64?



D’Souza puts it simply.

“I don’t need money. I have enough. I just don’t have anything to do.”

There was no financial pressure behind the decision. No desperate attempt to stay relevant. No grand comeback story.

Instead, it came from a place many people struggle to talk about: what happens when you’ve achieved what you wanted, but still feel curious about what’s next.

A Career Filled With Reinventions



Before becoming an intern, D’Souza had already lived through several chapters.

He had taken on different jobs, built businesses, watched some succeed and seen others come to an end. He had experienced the highs and lows that come with decades of working life.

By most standards, he had earned the right to stop.

Yet he chose something unexpected instead.

He walked into a startup as an intern, putting himself back in an environment where he wasn’t automatically the most experienced person in the room.

What Made His Story Stand Out?



Perhaps the most remarkable thing wasn’t that he became an intern.

It was the attitude he brought with him.

In offices filled with colleagues decades younger than him, D’Souza reportedly embraced the role without ego. He listened. He learnt. He accepted being the newcomer.

That’s not something many people find easy after spending years in leadership positions.

There was something refreshing about watching someone return to the beginning without treating it as a step backwards.

The Lesson Hidden in His Unusual Career Move



Stories about career changes often focus on ambition, success or reinvention.

This one feels different.

D’Souza didn’t become an intern because he had something to prove. He did it because he still wanted to participate, contribute and stay engaged with the world around him.

And maybe that’s why his story resonates.

Not because he started over at 64, but because he showed that learning doesn’t have an expiry date.

Much like Ben Whittaker in The Intern, he discovered that retirement doesn’t always mean stepping away. Sometimes it simply means choosing a different way to stay involved.

And sometimes, the most interesting chapter begins after everyone assumes the story is over.