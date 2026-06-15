Gaganjeet Bhullar leading Indian entering into last day of International Series Morocco

India’s Gaganjeet Bhullar plays 4-under 69 to leap to T27 before the last round of the US$ 2 million International Series Morocco MAZAGAN, MOROCCO: Gaganjeet Bhullar of India imagined on Friday, June 5, 2026, throughout Round Two of the IGPL Bharath Classic at Mazagan Beach and Golf Resort. The US$ 500,000 occasion is staged from June 4-7, 2026. Image by Storyline/ IGPL.

India’s Gaganjeet Bhullar played 4-under 69 to leap to T27 before the last round of the US$ 2 million International Series Morocco provided by Visit Morocco at the Royal Golf Dar Es Salam in Rabat.The 11-time winner on the Asian Tour traded 4 birdies versus an only bogey in the 3rd round on the difficult course.

Ajeetesh Sandhu slipped to T47; regardless of carding an outstanding 6 birdies, his round was reversed by 5 bogeys and an expensive double bogey, leaving him at 1-over for the day.“I felt I struck the ball truly well today; I most likely struck 14 out of 17 fairways. I offered myself many birdie chances, made 5 birdies, and dropped one shot on the last. Aside from that, it was an excellent ball striking day, putted well, and it was among those rounds where I was right there, and with a couple of more excellent breaks, it might have gone the other method,” commented Bhullar.He included, “I’m going to attempt and stay with the regular and procedure in the 4th round too, the things I’ve been doing over the last 54 holes, simply going to do the very same thing, and ideally win an excellent round.”Karandeep Kochhar completed the 3rd round with 2-under 71, striking 5 birdies.Bubba Watson got rid of a late misstep to take sole belongings of the lead. The 47-year-old American, a two-time Masters champ and skipper of the RangeGoats GC on LIV Golf, appeared to be on cruise control on the requiring par-73 Red Course of Royal Golf Dar Es Salam as he made 5 birdies in his very first 13 holes.

Versus the run of play, Watson made back-to-back bogeys on the 14th and 15th holes, before getting one shot back on the drivable par-4 17th hole.Watson, trying to find his very first win given that the 2018 Travelers Championship on the PGA Tour, closed on four-under-par 69, eking a narrow one-shot benefit over Thailand’s 2022 champ Jazz Janewattananond (67) and Hong Kong’s in-form Taichi Kho (68 ). The 2 gamers in 2nd location experienced contrasting fortunes over the closing stretch.

Jazz completed birdie-eagle, while Kho might just par the last 2 holes, consisting of finding water off the tee on the 17th.Japan’s Takanori Konishi shot a bogey-free 66 as he chases after a very first win outside his home nation and signed up with Thailand’s Pavit Tangkamolprasert (72) in connected 4th position at 12-under. Julien Sale (68) of France and Suteepat Prateeptienchai (70) of Thailand were connected 6th at 11-under.Watson did not struck lots of fairways (8 of 15), however still handled to strike 15 greens in policy.

The birdie he treasured most was from 12 feet on the 10th, which followed Pavit had actually harmed the hole minutes previously when he slam-dunked his 2nd shot for an eagle on the par-4 10th hole.Taichi, who completed runner-up on the Japan Golf Tour recently before taking a trip to Rabat, had 6 birdies and a solo bogey in his 68.International Series Morocco provided by Visit Morocco is the 3rd leg of the raised occasions on the Asian Tour and is being played in Morocco for the 4th time.