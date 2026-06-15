Mumbai airport gets scam bomb risk, security tightened up

Sahar authorities lodged a non-cognisable offense versus the unknown mail sender

Mumbai: Mumbai airport got a bomb hazard through e-mail on Saturday. Cops stated the risk a scam after a comprehensive search of the facilities and its area by a bomb detection team.

Sahar authorities lodged a non-cognisable offense versus the unknown mail sender.A law enforcement officer stated the e-mail, supposedly from an unknown terrorist group, declared that a bomb had actually been planted inside the airport properties which it would take off quickly. It declared the airport was the very first of numerous targets which the group would” strike all over and anywhere “. “You will quickly find the real capacity of our fear,”it stated.

The e-mail had an uncommon signoff–“Hail Swat horror X Swat Kats”.

‘Swat Kats’ was a popular animated television series from the 1990s.The officer stated the mail was sent out through a VPN (virtual personal network, to leave detection). “The risk was discovered to be phony. An alert has actually been stated and a close watch is being kept to avoid any unfortunate occurrence.”Another officer stated following the danger, a conference was assembled and directions provided to carry out anti-sabotage checks within the airport and to stay alert. “Anti-sabotage checks are being performed.” < period data-ua-type ="1" onclick ="stpPgtnAndPrvntDefault(event)">— V Narayan