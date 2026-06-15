UFC Freedom 250 occasion is set to be live on Sunday as Donald Trump hosts a card of 7 combined martial arts battles to be held inside a specifically developed arena on the White House’s South Lawn on his 80th birthday, a phenomenon highlighting his norm-defying design at a tense minute in his presidency.

Trump is set to see 14 combined martial arts fighters from 5 nations attempt to kick, punch and grapple their method to a success before an anticipated audience of 4,000 individuals inside a 92-foot-tall (28 meters) makeshift place, nicknamed “The Claw.” The centerpiece, set up for as much as 5 rounds, includes UFC light-weight champ Ilia Topuria versus previous interim titleholder Justin Gaethje.

The battles are set to start at 8 p.m. (ET) although the centerpiece will begin at 11 p.m. (ET). UFC Freedom 250 will be transmitted live on Paramount+.

UFC Freedom 250 Fight Card

Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje for the UFC light-weight title Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight title Sean O’Malley vs. Aiemann Zahabi; Bantamweights Josh Hokit vs. Derrick Lewis; Heavyweights Mauricio Ruffy vs. Michael Chandler; Lightweights Bo Nickal vs. Kyle Daukaus; Middleweights Diego Lopes vs. Steve Garcia; Featherweights

Tickets were not offered openly. UFC used some to visitors paying more than $1 million, according to an individual acquainted with the matter. A quarter of the audience will be military service members, according to the Trump administration.

UFC has stated it invested more than $60 million on the occasion and will not earn a profit. In the run-up, Trump’s trust bought stock in TKO Group Holdings while a business that certifies the president’s similarity marketed celebratory coins for as much as $12,000. Among the occasion’s sponsors, Crypto. com, formerly partnered with Trump Media & & Technology Group.

Seventeen months into his 2nd term in workplace, Trump has actually consistently pressed the limits of the U.S. presidency to command attention and task strength. His newest phase is the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s Octagon, the eight-sided cage set up within eyeshot of his White House bed room for the occasion entitled “UFC Freedom 250.” That is a recommendation to the 250th anniversary of the country’s starting next month.

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