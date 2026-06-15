Chandigarh: Oath-taking event paves the way to spouse’s cremation

After her current election win from Dalgaon panchayat in Himachal’s Rohru, Ina Machhrate, other half of Janki Das, was expected to take oath as the pradhan (president) of the town body on Monday.In a twist of fate, she now needs to cremate her spouse rather. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="Deceased Janki Das and his wife Ina Machhrate (HT File)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/06/14/400x225/Deceased-Janki-Das-and-his-wife-Ina-Machhrate--HT-_1781465215050.jpeg"alt ="Deceased Janki Das and his wife Ina Machhrate (HT File)"title ="Deceased Janki Das and his wife Ina Machhrate (HT File)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> Departed Janki Das and his other half Ina Machhrate (HT File)

At the mortuary of Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, Ina, together with other relative, was too troubled to speak. Janki had actually gone back to Rohru to cast his choose his better half. He stayed there till June 4, before heading back to Chandigarh. After his postmortem on Sunday, his body will be required to Rohru for his cremation on Monday.

Moved to Chandigarh 2 years ago

Janki’s more youthful sibling, Darahan Das, stated the deceased had actually relocated to Chandigarh around 20 years back. They come from a modest farming household in Rohru and grow apples for a living. Janki initially remained in Mullanpur and Nayagaon before moving to Dhanas. His boy is a trainee of Chandigarh University, Gharuan. He had actually been operating at the chemist buy about a year. They were 4 brother or sisters– 2 bros and 2 sis. His another senior sibling has actually died.

A gangster, obviously Goldy Dhillon, declared obligation for the murder. A relative of Janki, Aneesh Kumar, stated the household had absolutely nothing to do with any gang-related activity. The household stated it might be a mistaken-identity case. The authorities are yet to validate the very same.

Another relative, Layak Ram, stated the video of the criminal offense was really troubling for the household. They advised the authorities to detain the implicated as quickly as possible.

Got no risk, states owner

The owner of the chemist store, Rajiv Kumar, was likewise present at the mortuary. He stated he existed inside the store throughout the criminal activity. Another partner of the store was standing next to Janki when the shots were fired. “Other chemist outlets in the Sector 11 market have actually gotten risks from gangsters in the past, however we didn’t get any such danger. We opened our store a year earlier. The criminal activity left the other team member shaken,” he included.