The Iranian leaders eliminated in Israeli-U.S. war

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Throughout the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, waves of airstrikes eliminated a whole tier of the Islamic republic’s political and military elite, beginning with supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

President Donald Trump had actually declared in March that the project had actually attained “routine modification”, however Iran revealed strength in quickly changing eliminated leaders and maintaining the war versus the U.S. and Israel.

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With Washington and Tehran settling on an offer revealed on Monday (June 15, 2026) to stop the dispute, here is a wrap-up of the a few of the crucial figures eliminated in the war:

Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Khamenei, Iran’s primary considering that 1989, was eliminated in the very first hour of the war on February 28 in a strike on a conference of senior authorities in Tehran that likewise left his daughter-in-law, child and a minimum of one grandchild dead, according to reports.

His low-profile child Mojtaba made it through– although apparently with injuries– and took control of as supreme leader. He has yet to make a public look.

Ali Khamenei has yet to be buried, with state media reporting on Saturday (June 13, 2026) that his funeral service will happen on July 9 in his home town, the northeastern city of Mashhad, following 3 days of funeral events in Tehran and another in the holy city of Qom.

Security chief Ali Larijani

The killing of Larijani, who regardless of not being a cleric was a pillar of the system for years, was most likely the most significant loss to the Islamic republic after the death of Ali Khamenei.

Larijani was eliminated on March 17 in an Israeli strike, supposedly in the Tehran area and which likewise eliminated member of the family.

The previous week, he had actually certainly strolled in public in Tehran at a pro-government rally.

Revolutionary Guards chief Mohammad Pakpour

Pakpour, formerly head of the Guards’ ground forces, took control of as commander-in-chief in June 2025 after his predecessor Hossein Salami was eliminated in Israel’s 12-day war versus Iran.

He was eliminated on the very first day of the war and has actually been changed by previous interior and defence minister Ahmad Vahidi.

Guards marine chief Alireza Tangsiri

A veteran of the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war, Tangsiri was among the longest-serving senior figures in the Revolutionary Guards as the head of its navy because 2018 and among its highest-profile faces within the Islamic republic.

Israel’s Defence Minister explained him as the “guy who was straight accountable for the terrorist operation of mining and obstructing the Strait of Hormuz”.

Advisor Ali Shamkhani

Shamkhani, an essential of the Islamic republic’s militaries because the 1980s, was eliminated in an airstrike on the very first day of the war.

He was provided a public funeral service in Tehran’s Tajrish Square.

He had actually been badly injured, and at first reported dead, in a strike throughout Israel’s June war versus Iran however later on reappeared.

Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib

A cleric, Khatib was eliminated by an Israeli strike in Tehran early on March 18.

As Iran’s intelligence minister considering that 2021, he was implicated by rights groups of playing an essential function in the suppression of demonstrations.

Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh

A veteran of the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s, Nasirzadeh had actually acted as defence minister because 2024.

He was likewise eliminated in a strike on the very first day of the war.

Basij leader Gholamreza Soleimani

Soleimani headed the Basij, a volunteer paramilitary group that is a branch of the Revolutionary Guards and infamous amongst rights groups for reducing demonstrations.

He was eliminated in an airstrike on March 17.

Guards spokesperson Ali Mohammad Naini

Naini was eliminated in March in what the Guards referred to as a “afraid” attack by the United States and Israel.

Right before his death was validated, the Fars news firm provided a declaration pricing estimate Naini as stating Iran’s rocket production should have a “ideal rating” and was continuing in spite of the war.

Head of military workplace Mohammad Shirazi

Eliminated on the opening day of the war, Shirazi had the vital task of collaborating in between the different branches of the Iranian security forces at the workplace of supreme leader.

Equipped forces primary Abdolrahim Mousavi

Mousavi, eliminated on the very first day of the war, had actually just used up his post– a senior position that collaborates in between the Guards and the routine army– in June 2025 following the death of his predecessor Mohammad Bagheri in the 12-day war.