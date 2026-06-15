Hockey: Deepika ratings brace as India rally to beat USA 3-2 in Nations Cup

India effectively hung on to their benefit in the closing phases to protect all 3 points and start their Nations Cup project on a winning note.(Photo|IANS)

Upgraded on : 15 Jun 2026, 5:38 am

AUCKLAND: The Indian females’s hockey group staged an amazing resurgence to clinch a 3-2 win over the USA in its opening Pool A match of the FIH Nations Cup here on Monday.

For India, Deepika netted a brace while Navneet Kaur likewise scored.

Ashley Sessa and Madeleine Zimmer were on the score-sheet for the USA.

The winner of the Nations Cup will be promoted to the elite Pro league, from which India were relegated last season.

The USA left to a terrific start and opened the scoring through Ashley, who discovered the back of the internet with a basket in the 4th minute.

The Americans doubled their benefit simply 3 minutes later on when Madeleine Zimmer (7′) transformed a charge corner to put India under early pressure.

Tracking by 2 objectives, India slowly started to assert themselves in attack.

Their efforts settled in the 2nd quarter when drag-flick professional Deepika (17′) effectively transformed a charge corner to minimize the deficit and bring India back into the video game.

The momentum continued to move in India’s favour as they made another charge corner midway through the quarter.

Deepika (24′) stepped up as soon as again and effectively transformed another charge corner to level ball game at 2-2.