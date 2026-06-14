Anaswara Rajan and gang commemorate Allu Arjun’s Happy rerelease in theatres

Anaswara Rajan and gang commemorating Allu Arjun’s Happy in theatres Upgraded on : 13 Jun 2026, 2:59 pm The 4K Malayalam variation of Allu Arjun’s Delighted was rereleased in Kerala on June 11. The movie, which was an enormous success upon its initial release in 2006, continues to delight in a devoted fanbase in the state. Current videos flowing on social networks reveal fans reliving the experience in theatres, with numerous dancing in front of the cinema. Star Anaswara Rajan was amongst them, participating the events with her sis Aiswarya Rajan and buddies. Sharing a video from the theatre, the star’s sibling captioned it, “Childhood jukebox in theatres,” a nod to Yuvan Shankar Raja’s exceptionally popular soundtrack, which was a rage in Kerala throughout its preliminary run.

Directed by A. Karunakaran, Delighted was amongst the very first movies that assisted seal Allu Arjun’s enormous appeal in Kerala. Called and launched in Malayalam as Delighted Be Happyit became a hit, supposedly running for over 175 days in theatres. Khader Hassan of Rathak Arts, who played a crucial function in presenting Allu Arjun to Malayali audiences, has actually brought the movie back to theatres almost 20 years later on.

Anaswara Rajan is likewise looking to develop herself in Telugu movie theater with a string of jobs. She made her Tollywood launching in 2015 with Champheadlined by Roshan Meka. She is likewise part of Itlu Arjuna and an approaching Chiranjeevi-starrer directed by Bobby Kolli, best understood for Daaku Maharaaj