Secret of Kalinga trailer: Dhyan Sreenivasan leads a secret scary thriller

Dhyan Sreenivasan in Secret of Kalinga trailer
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13 Jun 2026, 2:58 pm
The trailer for Dhyan Sreenivasan’s Secret of Kallinga is out, and it assures a mystery-horror thriller with supernatural folklore at its core.
The trailer consistently stresses a college school and the surrounding forest. According to the movie’s main run-through, the school bases on land that as soon as came from the ancient Kalinga kingdom, and an old well in the forest conceals a centuries-old trick.
Dhyan’s character appears to get dragged into some unusual occasions before he gradually ends up being the detective who unwinds the tricks of Kalinga and the secret figure Mandhakini.
Secret of Kalinga is directed by Saneesh Unnikrishnan, who has likewise co-written it with Jishnu M Aaryan. Dhyan, the movie stars Althaf Salim, Riyaz Khan, Mareena Michael, and popular social media material developer Nithin Parameswar in popular functions.
On the technical front, it has cinematography by Asrith Santhosh, modifying by Aswanth Raveendran, and music and background score Dhanush Harikumar and Vimaljith Vijayan. Gokul Sreekandan is credited with the extra tunes.
Secret of Kalingaproduced by Basheer Varandharappilly and Sulthan under the banner of Aira Films, is set to strike screens on June 18.