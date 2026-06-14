Secret of Kalinga trailer: Dhyan Sreenivasan leads a secret scary thriller

Dhyan Sreenivasan in Secret of Kalinga trailer

Upgraded on : 13 Jun 2026, 2:58 pm

The trailer for Dhyan Sreenivasan’s Secret of Kallinga is out, and it assures a mystery-horror thriller with supernatural folklore at its core.

The trailer consistently stresses a college school and the surrounding forest. According to the movie’s main run-through, the school bases on land that as soon as came from the ancient Kalinga kingdom, and an old well in the forest conceals a centuries-old trick.

Dhyan’s character appears to get dragged into some unusual occasions before he gradually ends up being the detective who unwinds the tricks of Kalinga and the secret figure Mandhakini.