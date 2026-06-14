Satyadev: Rao Bahadur will stun you all

Satyadev at the teaser launch occasion of Rao Bahadur Upgraded on : 13 Jun 2026, 3:10 pm Star Satyadev has actually made gratitude for his efficiencies in numerous movies, however he has actually been awaiting a huge industrial success for the last couple of years. Now, he is developing Rao Bahadura scary duration drama directed by Venkatesh Maha, understood for C/o Kancharapalem The movie is produced by Chinta Gopalakrishna Reddy, Anurag Reddy, and Sarath Chandra, while Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s GMB Entertainments exists the job. The teaser of Rao Bahadur was revealed on Friday night at a grand occasion. Speaking at the teaser launch, Satyadev thanked director Puri Jagannadh, who presented him as a lead star with Jyothi Lakshmiwhich was launched on June 12, 2015. “I will constantly be grateful to Puri garu. I am really pleased to release the teaser of my movie Rao Bahadur today,” stated Satyadev.

He included that whenever an excellent and special movie originates from any market, Telugu audiences constantly motivate it.”Rao Bahadur is likewise launching on July 3, and I think audiences from other markets will value this movie in the very same method,” he stated.

“This movie will be something where we can happily state that an insane movie has actually originated from Telugu movie theater. Whenever we travel, we happily speak about movies like Baahubali and RRRIn the exact same method, individuals will discuss Rao Bahadur too. This is my pledge,” stated the star.

Satyadev even more stated that the group made the movie in a manner that every Telugu audience will feel happy.