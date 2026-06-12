UP strategies fabric parks in 5 districts; fast-tracks land acquisition in Sant Kabir Nagar

Lucknow: Declaring that the govt has actually sped up land acquisition for application of the Sant Kabir Nagar Textile and Apparel Park plan, a main representative on Monday stated that the preparatory work had actually likewise been introduced.

Under the plan, 5 PPP design fabric and garments parks are prepared in Varanasi, Amroha, Bareilly, Sant Kabir Nagar and Bijnor.“More than 326 acres of land have actually been determined for the tasks, and the transfer of all land parcels has actually gotten cabinet approval,”department authorities stated.“In Varanasi, 75 acres of land has actually been recognized in Ramna while for Amroha, 79.825 acres has actually been allocated. In Bareilly, 79.58 acres has actually been booked in the Bahedi location while 39.49 acres of land in Sant Kabir Nagar’s Maghar location has actually been set aside.

The 5th task website will remain in the Nagina location of Bijnor where 52.91 acres of land has actually been offered,” stated the authorities.The govt has actually currently released an alert for the development of the job authority and finished the land transfer procedure.The pre-feasibility report for the Varanasi fabric park has actually been sent by the Northern India Textile Research Association (NITRA), while modified reports for the staying 4 parks are being prepared.

These reports are anticipated to include feedback gotten from market stakeholders before being settled.Work has actually likewise advanced on supporting facilities for the Varanasi task.The tender procedure for the building and construction of a linking roadway has actually been finished and legal procedures are underway.Strategies have actually likewise been gotten ready for a 132-kV substation, transmission line and associated power facilities to make sure continuous electrical power supply to the park.Authorities stated statutory approvals associated with ecological clearance, groundwater usage and forest department authorizations are being processed.Tender files for picking master designers for the staying 4 parks are likewise being prepared under the PPP structure.The proposed parks are anticipated to accommodate fabric production, ready-made garments and technical fabrics, while reinforcing the state’s fabric community and producing job opportunity in the job areas.