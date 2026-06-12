MSRDC sets up wind barriers on eway’s brand-new link bridge to take on crosswinds

Authorities state barriers have actually been established on the 650-metre-long cable-stayed bridge covering Tiger Valley

Pune: The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has actually begun setting up specialised wind barriers on the cable-stayed bridge of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway’s Missing Link (now brand-new link) to secure vehicle drivers from strong crosswinds, specifically throughout the monsoon and other severe climate condition.Authorities stated the barriers were being established on the 650-metre-long cable-stayed bridge covering Tiger Valley, a vital part of the 13.3 km passage that was opened to traffic on May 1.MSRDC joint handling director Rajesh Patil informed TOI,”The bridge’s height and place make it especially prone to high-speed winds, making extra precaution essential. Wind barriers are being set up near the 4 pylons, with screen heights varying from 2.7 metres to 0.6 metres.

Each barrier extends 30 metres on either side of the pylons. The work is anticipated to overcome by next week.”The bridge, supported by 182-metre-high pylons, is extremely exposed due to its position above a deep valley, where wind speeds can increase dramatically throughout negative weather condition. The authorities stated such conditions might result in lateral motion of automobiles, particularly smaller sized ones. “During durations of strong winds, especially ahead of and throughout the monsoon, cars might experience sideways displacement.

These barriers are developed to lower wind effect and boost car stability,” Patil stated.He clarified that the wind barriers were consisted of in the initial style, however were not included after the passage was opened. “The bridge has actually been crafted for a 100-year life span, with all needed precaution included to represent future weather,” Patil stated, including that tenders had actually been drifted to boost telecom connection inside the Missing Link tunnels. “We remain in conversations with provider to guarantee much better network connection within the tunnels,” he stated.