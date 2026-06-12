‘We Have Stocks’: Petroleum Ministry Reassures Fuel Availability Amid Panic Buying Fears

Petroleum Ministry Eases Fuel Concerns|Image: Republic

India has enough stocks of petroleum, LPG and LNG, with products bound for around 2 months, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas stated on Thursday, looking for to assure customers and market over fuel accessibility.

Dealing with an inter-ministerial rundown, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, stated materials of essential petroleum items stay steady, and public sector oil marketing business are guaranteeing undisturbed accessibility throughout the nation.

“Supplies of crude, petrol, diesel, LPG and natural gas remain stable. Our refineries are operating at maximum capacity. Some retail outlets are still witnessing higher sales, but the public sector oil marketing companies are ensuring smooth supply,” Sharma stated.

Reacting to concerns from the media on fuel stocks, Sharma stated the federal government has appropriate stocks in location and has actually taken actions to make sure continuous products.

“I think this was the question we are facing for the last three months, and every time we are telling you we have sufficient inventories, and it has been the effort on the part of the government to ensure the smooth supplies of petrol, diesel, LPG, and natural gas to all the consumers with minimum possible inconvenience,” she stated.

Offering a fresh upgrade on stock accessibility, Sharma included, “We have the stocks, rolling stocks tied up for around two months.”

She decreased to comment on the future trajectory of fuel costs. “Regarding the price, what will be the future? I will not be able to comment on that right now,” she stated.

The Petroleum Ministry likewise shared functional information revealing ongoing strength in fuel materials. Sharma stated that over the last 3 days, reservations of around 1.40 crore domestic LPG cylinders were gotten, while 1.49 crore cylinders were provided.

“During the same period, approximately 22,340 tonnes of commercial LPG were sold,” she stated.

The ministry stated the sale of 5-kg LPG cylinders stood at around 1.91 lakh systems. Given that March, around 9.42 lakh PNG (Piped Natural Gas) connections have actually been gasified, facilities has actually been produced for 3.12 lakh connections, and 9.44 lakh brand-new customers have actually been signed up.

The federal government has actually likewise composed to states and Union Territories, asking regional authorities to deal with city gas circulation entities to motivate LPG customers to move to PNG any place readily available.

Sharma prompted customers not to participate in panic purchasing and to utilize fuel properly.