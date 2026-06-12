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Home Business Telegram’s Wear OS app is likewise here with assistance for complete chats,...

Telegram’s Wear OS app is likewise here with assistance for complete chats, voice messages, and more

By
Leslie Atkins
-
0
30

After revealing a totally native app for the Apple Watch previously this week, Telegram has actually now revealed a devoted app for Wear OS smartwatches. The relocation marks the return of Telegram to the Wear OS platform after the business eliminated its previous app from the Play Store in 2021.

The Telegram app for Wear OS provides users access to their complete discussions straight from their smartwatch, permitting them to search and scroll through chats without requiring to get their phone.

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Telegram is now on Wear OS.

Owners of Galaxy Watch, Pixel Watch, Xiaomi Watch and other smartwatches– delight in! ☕ pic.twitter.com/Rmvel99ziW

— Pavel Durov (@durov) June 11, 2026

Telegram states the app can likewise show shared media, consisting of images, videos, and place sneak peeks.

In addition, the app supports voice messages, making it possible for users to both listen to and record voice notes from their wrist. Users can likewise send out sticker labels straight within chat threads.

The Wear OS app even more consists of a number of chat management tools, permitting users to pin, silence, and erase discussions right from their smartwatch.

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