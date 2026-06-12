Huawei reveals HarmonyOS 7 with a great deal of glass-like results, much better efficiency

Today at its designer conference in China, Huawei has actually taken the covers off HarmonyOS 7. It features an Apple-inspired Liquid Glass-like UI, and a great deal of speak about AI since it’s 2026 which’s obviously unavoidable.

HarmonyOS 7 is pertaining to Huawei’s smart devices, tablets, computer systems, wearables, and IoT gadgets. It can turn any scene into a 3D result, providing it on your screen – this is most apparent on the lock screen.

System UI components, like sliders and buttons, are more glassy, and obviously “agentic AI” is constructed right into its assistant. This now supports more in-app commands and can finish more of its users ‘demands than a common AI assistant.

There will be brand-new AI picture modifying alternatives too, and Huawei boasts that its brand-new HarmonyOS Intelligent Agent Framework 2.0 features “intent as a service”whatever that indicates, and makes sure a job execution rate of “more than 90%”which sounds low to us, however possibly it’s excellent in the world of “agentic AI”

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HarmonyOS 7 likewise features a 15 % efficiency boost compared to HarmonyOS 6.1, though we’re unsure how that’s determined or what it indicates precisely. We presume things will be quicker and smoother, specifically when it concerns releasing apps and playing video games.

The HarmonyOS 7 designer beta will be readily available today for qualified smart devices, and the settled upgrade is coming this fall. Hence, even Huawei’s statement and release schedule appears to be greatly influenced by Apple.

Via