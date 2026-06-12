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Home Business Waze’s traffic signal include continues to present to more users

Waze’s traffic signal include continues to present to more users

By
Leslie Atkins
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0
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Last December, we heard that Waze – a crowd-sourced GPS navigation app – began evaluating a function that revealed traffic control to users. Waze – owned by Google – has actually continued presenting this function to more users in numerous nations over the previous couple of months, and a brand-new Reddit thread exposes that it’s still slowly rolling it out to users throughout various areas.

The remarks under various Reddit threads about Waze’s traffic signal include recommend it’s presenting arbitrarily to users, verifying the business is still evaluating it before starting a larger rollout. That describes why there’s no main statement from Waze.

< img width ="750" height ="421" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/06/waze-traffic-lights-gradual-rollout/inline/-750/gsmarena_001.jpg" alt ="Waze's traffic lights feature continues to roll out to more users">

The traffic lights include itself isn’t anything brand-new, as some other navigation apps – consisting of Google Maps – have had it for a while now. If you do not see traffic lights on Waze even after upgrading to the newest variation, you may desire to utilize Google Maps or another GPS navigation app with traffic light assistance up until then.

Source|Via

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