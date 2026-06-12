The Samsung Galaxy A27 was the topic of a number of leakages over the last couple of weeks, and Samsung Czechia chose it was time to stop the report mill and noted the gadget on its main website.

The brand-new gadget is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, which changes the Exynos 1280 and 1380 seen on its predecessors. The Snapdragon chip is coupled with 6/8GB RAM and 128/256GB storage.

In advance, the A27 brings a more modern-looking punch-hole cutout for its 12MP selfie cam. The phone is geared up with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED show with FHD + resolution and a 120Hz revitalize rate.

Around the back, we have a 50MP primary web cam with OIS, which is signed up with by a 5MP ultrawide module and a 2MP macro webcam. The ultrawide camera is really lower resolution than the 8MP one discovered on the Galaxy A26, which is an unusual relocation. Samsung likewise bumped down the front-facing electronic camera from the A26’s 13MP shooter to a 12MP system on the A27.

In another unusual relocation, the A27 gets IP64 ingress defense (splash resistance) while in 2015’s A26 was IP67-certified.

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Galaxy A27 brings a 5,000 mAh battery and 6 years of software application assistance

Somewhere else, the Galaxy A27 keeps the 5,000 mAh battery and 25W charging speeds of its predecessor. The brand-new phone is introducing with OneUI 8.5 based upon Android 16. Samsung is promising 6 Android variation updates together with 6 years of security spots.

Galaxy A27 is available in black, blue, light green and pink colors and will be offered in 128 or 256GB storage trims. Regretfully, there are no main prices information in the meantime, however we ought to be seeing those appear in the coming days.

< img alt ="Galaxy A27 colors" width ="318" height ="265" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/06/samsung-galaxy-a27-listed/inline/-x265/gsmarena_007.jpg"> < img alt ="Galaxy A27 colors"width ="318"height ="265"src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/06/samsung-galaxy-a27-listed/inline/-x265/gsmarena_008.jpg"> < img alt ="Galaxy A27 colors"width ="318"height ="265"src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/06/samsung-galaxy-a27-listed/inline/-x265/gsmarena_009.jpg"> < img alt ="Galaxy A27 colors"width ="318"height ="265"src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/06/samsung-galaxy-a27-listed/inline/-x265/gsmarena_010.jpg">



Galaxy A27 colors

According to a current leakage, the gadget will begin at EUR349 in the Eurozone for the 6/128GB trim, while the 8/256GB variation will apparently increase to EUR439.

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