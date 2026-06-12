PM Narendra Modi Mourns The Death Of India’s Shooting Icon, Jaspal Rana: ‘His Passing Is A Profound Loss’

Jaspal Rana and Manu Bhaker|Image: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi grieved the death of previous India shooter and distinguished coach Jaspal Rana.

The 49-year-old died in New Delhi on Friday after fighting health issues. He was confessed to Max Hospital in Saket, South Delhi, where he breathed his last, medical facility authorities verified.

PM Modi shared a post on X, paying his acknowledgements and composed, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Jaspal Rana Ji. His passing is a profound loss to the world of Indian sports. He brought immense glory to the nation through his extraordinary achievements in shooting. Equally remarkable was his contribution as a mentor, shaping and guiding young athletes with great dedication. His unwavering commitment to excellence, discipline and service to the sporting world earned him immense admiration. My thoughts are with his family, friends and the entire sporting fraternity in this hour of grief. Om Shanti.”

Rana had actually apparently fallen ill while returning from the ISSF World Cup in Munich on Thursday and later on went through a medical treatment in Delhi. His death comes as a significant blow to Indian shooting, where he played a transformative function both as a professional athlete and a coach.

Among India’s a lot of embellished shooters, Rana leaves an exceptional tradition covering more than 3 years. He stays India’s most effective Commonwealth Games professional athlete, having actually won an amazing 15 medals, 9 gold, 4 silver and 2 bronze, throughout the 1994, 1998, 2002 and 2006 editions of the Games.

His accomplishments extended well beyond the Commonwealth phase. Rana protected 4 gold medals and one silver at the Asian Games, consisting of a gold medal at the 1994 Hiroshima Asian Games and a historical haul of 3 gold medals at the 2006 Doha Asian Games.

Understood for his grit and decision, Rana notoriously won 3 gold medals in Doha in spite of taking on a high fever, an accomplishment that stays among the most renowned accomplishments in Indian shooting history.

After retiring from competitors, Rana committed himself to training and skill advancement. As a junior nationwide coach, he determined and supported a number of future stars, consisting of Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary.

In spite of an extensively publicised fallout with Bhaker before the Tokyo Olympics, the 2 later reunited, with Rana playing a crucial function in her effective project that culminated in 2 bronze medals at the Paris Olympics in 2024.