‘As Long As I’m Prime Minister Of Israel, Iran Will Not Have Nuclear Weapons’: Netanyahu Pledges|Image: x

Palestine: Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday vowed that as long as he is the PM Of Israel, Iran will not have nuclear weapons, stressing that his policy remains in complete positioning with that of United States President Donald Trump.

“President Trump and I are in full agreement on this issue,” the Prime Minister stated, including, “For over 30 years, I have actually been at the leading edge of the global resist Iran’s nuclear program. Were it not for this battle, Iran would have long back had atomic bombs to ruin Israel. Iran is working to ruin the Jewish state, and I am committing my life to avoiding them from doing so.”

This comes as Washington and Tehran remain in speak with reach an arrangement to end the continuous war in the Middle East.

Speaking at the White House on Thursday, United States President Donald Trump stated, “We simply made an excellent settlement of the war with Iran, and we’re going to undergo finalisation of files, which must get done over the next couple of days … We have an offer that Iran will never ever have a nuclear weapon, which was the entire function of what we needed to go through to get this.”

Iran Foreign Abbas Araghchi tweeted that the US-Iran offer has actually “never ever been closer”. The tweet was reposted by Trump.

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