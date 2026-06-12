Digha row fades, Odisha govt signals action versus ISKCON’s ‘unforeseen’ Rath Yatra

The debate over making use of the word ‘Dham’ for the Jagannath temple in Digha might have decreased, however attention has actually now moved to another controversial concern – the organisation of Rath Yatras by ISKCON outside the conventional schedule.

Throughout an interview marking 2 years of the BJP federal government in Odisha, OTV Executive Editor Radhamadhab Mishra raised issues over ISKCON’s practice of performing Rath Yatras at various times of the year, consisting of in foreign nations. He asked what function the Odisha federal government might play in resolving the concern, especially because ISKCON’s international head office lies at Mayapur in West Bengal.

Reacting to the concern, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi stated the federal government would take all essential actions to deal with the matter. He declared that particular activities carried out by ISKCON contrasted recognized spiritual customs and custom-mades connected with Lord Jagannath.

The Chief Minister stressed that every celebration connected to Lord Jagannath has its own sanctity and significance and ought to be observed in accordance with enduring customs. He kept in mind that both the Gajapati Maharaja, Dibyasingha Deb and the Shankaracharya of Puri had actually revealed issue over the concern and stated the federal government had actually taken the matter seriously.

“The government has taken the matter seriously. We will take necessary steps considering the emotions of 4.5 crore Odias,” stated Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi.

Lord Jagannath followers and servitors have actually invited the Chief Minister’s remarks, revealing hope that federal government intervention might assist end the practice of arranging Rath Yatras outside the proposed duration. Lots of think that simply as the Digha ‘Dham’ debate was solved through discussion and intervention, a comparable method might be embraced to attend to the conflict over unfortunate Rath Yatras.

Check out: ISKCON holds Rath Yatra in United States, fresh debate appears over timing

“Chief Minister must write another letter to the India government and West Bengal government as Mayapur is in West Bengal. ISKCON should organise Rath Yatra and Snana Yatra in proper time as per the tradition,” stated Jagannath Culture scientist Prof Harekrishna Satapathy.

“Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath should not be organised as per the wish of ISKCON. I request the Chief Minister and the Prime Minister to stop these kinds of practises,” stated non-resident Odia Pratap Kumar Nayak.

The concern acquired even more significance after a conference of the temple management committee on June 5, where both the Gajapati Maharaja and the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) supposedly embraced a strong position versus the organisation of Rath Yatras outside the proposed duration, consisting of in foreign nations.

According to spiritual bibles and Jagannath customs, Rath Yatra is observed on the Shukla Dwitiya of the Odia month of Ashadha. A panel of scholars made up by the SJTA had actually previously recommended ISKCON that any Rath Yatra-related events must be restricted to the nine-day Rath Yatra duration. The scholars likewise specified that the primary divine beings (Mula Vigrahas) can not be gotten of temples on any other day. While celebration divine beings (Utsava Vigrahas) might be secured on unique celebrations, such occasions ought to not be described Rath Yatra.

Critics declare that ISKCON has actually continued to arrange Rath Yatras at numerous places all over the world in spite of these suggestions. ISKCON is apparently preparing such occasions at around 70 places internationally throughout the year.

The organisation’s international activities are supervised by its Governing Body Commission (GBC), headquartered in Mayapur in West Bengal’s Nadia district. Challengers of the practice argue that any effort to stop untimely Rath Yatras worldwide would need intervention from ISKCON’s management in Mayapur.

The Gajapati Maharaja had actually previously composed to the President of India on the concern in April. Following this year’s Rath Yatra, a delegation is anticipated to satisfy both the President and the Prime Minister to highlight issues over what it refers to as practices that differ developed Jagannath customs.

Members of the Odia diaspora have actually likewise voiced issue over the problem and advised authorities to take actions to protect the conventional observance of Lord Jagannath’s celebrations and routines.

ISKCON had actually not released any reaction on the matter at the time of reporting.