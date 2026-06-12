Alpha poster stimulates copy accusations online, fans compare Alia Bhatt’s movie to Dune

The makers of Alpha revealed a new poster including Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor on Friday, however rather of creating just enjoyment, the art work has actually fired up an argument throughout social networks. Not long after its release, lots of users started comparing the movie’s marketing style to the poster of the Hollywood sci-fi smash hit Dune, implicating the developers of doing not have creativity.

The debate appeared soon after the release of the movie’s action-packed teaser, making the most recent advertising product another talking point amongst film enthusiasts.

Should Check: Alpha Teaser OUT: Bobby Deol’s callous training turns Alia Bhatt into the supreme spy warrior, view

Desert-Themed Visuals Prompt Comparisons

The recently released poster provides Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in gritty avatars, all set versus a soft sepia background that looks like a barren desert landscape. The earthy colour combination and extreme styling effort to develop the movie’s rugged environment ahead of its theatrical release.

Sharing the poster online, the makers captioned it, “THE ALPHA GANG!” (sic)

The visual aesthetic right away advised numerous audiences of the marketing art work utilized for Dune, leading to prevalent contrasts throughout digital platforms.

Netizens Call Out Similarities With Dune

Within minutes of the poster’s release, users on X and other social networks platforms started discussing what they thought stood out resemblances in between Alpha and Dune. The Hollywood movie starred Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya and Oscar Isaac, and numerous fans felt that the structure, colour treatment and total state of mind of the 2 posters looked incredibly alike.

One X user mentioned, “At least do something initial yourselves. Copycat Bhatt has actually just gotten ahead by simply copying.”

–(@cactushuyaarrrr) June 11, 2026

< blockquote data-dnt ="true" data-theme ="dark"> < p dir ="ltr" lang ="sl"> Dune manufacturers took a trip to the future and copied alpha poster.

Lekin tum nafrati sanghi log nahi samjhoge pic.twitter.com/Qq6Bk7nmOI

— Protein Pakoda (@proteinpakoda)June 11, 2026

Another social networks user joked, “I bet they used ChatGPT. ‘Hey ChatGPT, replace the actors from this poster of Dune with the images of actors I have uploaded.”

Earlier Teaser Had Also Triggered Online Discussions

This is not the very first time Alpha has actually discovered itself at the centre of online contrasts. Following the teaser launch, some web users declared that a person series looked like a scene from La Femme Nikita, while a metaphor utilized in the sneak peek appeared comparable to an idea included in American Sniper (2014 ).

The conversation likewise encompassed author Uday Chopra’s return after a 16-year space, with numerous netizens sardonically recommending that he enjoyed La Femme Nikita before penning the story of Alpha.

Associated Story: Alpha Teaser triggers copying argument: Fans compare Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol’s spy thriller to La Femme Nikita and American Sniper

About the Film

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha marks the seventh chapter in the YRF Spy Universe. The teaser presents the movie as the origin story of Sita, represented by Alia, who is trained to end up being an assassin by her dad, played by Bobby Deol.

Apart from Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol and Sharvari, the movie likewise includes Anil Kapoor and R. Madhavan in substantial functions. Alpha is set up to show up in theatres on July 3.